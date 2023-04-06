NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Complete Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race

1 of 2

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Atlantic Division

1. Boston - 125 points

2. Toronto - 102

3. Tampa Bay - 96

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina - 109

2. New Jersey - 106

3. New York Rangers - 103

Wild-Card Race

1. Florida - 87

2. New York Islanders - 87

3. Pittsburgh - 86

4. Buffalo - 81

5. Ottawa - 81

Florida's four-game winning streak carried it from the outside of the wild-card race to the top wild-card position in the last week.

The Panthers need to keep winning to fend off the challenges from the Islanders and Penguins and force those two sides to fight it out for the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Florida finishes with three of its final four games at home, starting with Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

A win over Ottawa would be a huge blow to the Senators' dwindling playoff hopes. They need to win out and get some help from the opponents of the teams in front of them.

Florida's remaining schedule appears tough with a road game against the Washington Capitals and home contests versus the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs, but there is a scenario in which the Canes and Leafs do not have anything to play by the time they reach south Florida.

The Islanders have a similar finish in hand with three of their next four games at home. They need to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday to keep pace with Florida.

New York finishes with the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens at home and with one road game against Washington. The Islanders should be favored to win each of those three contests.

Pittsburgh finishes with two home and two road games, but all of them are winnable. The Penguins' toughest contest of the four comes against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Minnesota is in the middle of a tight Central Division battle with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

The Penguins need to beat Minnesota so that they can close with victories over the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The easy-on-paper remaining games for Florida, New York and Pittsburgh make Thursday's results so pivotal.

The Buffalo Sabres are still technically alive despite being six points behind the Islanders because they have two extra games to play. Ottawa can be put out of reach by Florida on Thursday.

However, the Sabres' remaining schedule, which includes road games against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, does not inspire confidence that a late push into the wild-card positions is possible.