NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Complete Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race

NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Complete Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card RaceApril 6, 2023
The Calgary Flames shook up the Western Conference wild-card race with their road win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Calgary moved level on points with its fellow Canadian side after the 3-1 victory, and that leaves everything to play for over the next eight days.
The Flames are not guaranteed of getting into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a wild-card team yet, but they put themselves in position to leap over the Jets before the regular season ends on April 14.
Calgary also has to fend off the challenge from the Nashville Predators, who are three points back of the two Canadian sides. All three of those teams are fighting for one spot with the Seattle Kraken moving closer to securing the top wild-card position.
Over in the Eastern Conference, four teams are fighting for the two wild-card positions. The Florida Panthers enter Thursday with the tiebreaker advantage over the New York Islanders.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one point back of the Panthers and Islanders. The Buffalo Sabres sit five points back of Pittsburgh with two games in hand, but a tough remaining schedule featuring leading Eastern Conference teams New Jersey, Carolina and the New York Rangers could make that deficit difficult to overcome.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
1. Boston - 125 points
2. Toronto - 102
3. Tampa Bay - 96
Metropolitan Division
1. Carolina - 109
2. New Jersey - 106
3. New York Rangers - 103
Wild-Card Race
1. Florida - 87
2. New York Islanders - 87
3. Pittsburgh - 86
4. Buffalo - 81
5. Ottawa - 81
Florida's four-game winning streak carried it from the outside of the wild-card race to the top wild-card position in the last week.
The Panthers need to keep winning to fend off the challenges from the Islanders and Penguins and force those two sides to fight it out for the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
Florida finishes with three of its final four games at home, starting with Thursday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
A win over Ottawa would be a huge blow to the Senators' dwindling playoff hopes. They need to win out and get some help from the opponents of the teams in front of them.
Florida's remaining schedule appears tough with a road game against the Washington Capitals and home contests versus the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs, but there is a scenario in which the Canes and Leafs do not have anything to play by the time they reach south Florida.
The Islanders have a similar finish in hand with three of their next four games at home. They need to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday to keep pace with Florida.
New York finishes with the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens at home and with one road game against Washington. The Islanders should be favored to win each of those three contests.
Pittsburgh finishes with two home and two road games, but all of them are winnable. The Penguins' toughest contest of the four comes against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Minnesota is in the middle of a tight Central Division battle with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.
The Penguins need to beat Minnesota so that they can close with victories over the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The easy-on-paper remaining games for Florida, New York and Pittsburgh make Thursday's results so pivotal.
The Buffalo Sabres are still technically alive despite being six points behind the Islanders because they have two extra games to play. Ottawa can be put out of reach by Florida on Thursday.
However, the Sabres' remaining schedule, which includes road games against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, does not inspire confidence that a late push into the wild-card positions is possible.
Western Conference
Central Division
1. Colorado - 98
2. Dallas - 98
3. Minnesota - 98
Pacific Division
1. Vegas - 104
2. Edmonton - 103
3. Los Angeles - 100
Wild-Card Race
1. Seattle - 94
2. Winnipeg - 89
3. Calgary - 89
4. Nashville - 86
Calgary brought some new drama to the West wild-card race with its win in Winnipeg on Wednesday.
The two Canadian sides are deadlocked on 89 points, but the Jets still have an edge in their favor. Winnipeg has an extra game left compared to the Flames, but its schedule is not easy.
Both Canadian sides host the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in the final week of regular-season play. That makes Nashville not out of the wild-card race yet. The Preds could win both road contests and knock the Flames and Jets out.
Winnipeg has to go on the road to face the Wild and Avalanche, and neither opponent will take those games lightly since the Central Division title is still on the line.
Calgary visits the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and then plays its home games against Nashville and San Jose.
The Flames will probably go through a nervy 24 hours next week. They finish their regular-season slate on Wednesday, while the Jets wrap up in Colorado on Thursday.
The Jets-Avs game could have all sorts of playoff ramifications if the three Central Division title contenders are still deadlocked.
Colorado has the edge over the Dallas Stars and Minnesota on paper since it has an extra game in hand, but that also means it plays six games in eight days.
The Central Division champion will most likely take on the Seattle Kraken, who are safely in front of Winnipeg with one game in hand.
Seattle plays two of its next three games against the Arizona Coyotes and it hosts Chicago on Saturday. Three wins in those contests should get it into the playoff field as the top wild-card team.
The Kraken need to secure a postseason berth by the end of Monday's game in Arizona because they close with two games against the Vegas Golden Knights, who are locked in a Pacific Division title battle with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.
Vegas needs to win at least two of its last four games to be the top seed in the West. Edmonton will put pressure on the Knights with two assumed wins over San Jose, but the Oilers' potential point total will not reach higher than 107 if they lose to Colorado on Tuesday.