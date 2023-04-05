Coyotes File $2.3B Claim Against City of Phoenix After 'Ridiculous Complaint'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes filed a $2.3 billion countersuit against the city of Phoenix on Wednesday regarding a proposed development plan for a new stadium and entertainment district in Tempe.

Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports shared the legal action taken by the NHL team and its development arm, Bluebird Development, in a release titled "Arizona Coyotes Development Arm Files Notice of Claim Seeking $2.3B From Phoenix City Hall In Response To Ridiculous Complaint Filed By Sky Harbor."

Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports noted the city of Phoenix made its own legal filing on March 27 and that the Coyotes' public relations firm said the $2.3 billion number is the entitlement value of the proposed district.

That firm said Phoenix broke its word and instead chose "to undermine a plan to convert a hazardous unlined Tempe-owned landfill into a new sports and entertainment district next to Tempe Town Lake."

Phoenix, which owns and operates Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, filed its own formal complaint in an effort to stop "Tempe's recent zoning and land use changes and prohibit future residential uses in an area that the Federal Aviation Administration says is incompatible with residential development."

In October, ABC 15 Arizona reported the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport gave residents of a Scottsdale neighborhood distributed flyers warning about changed flight paths that could bring noise from low-flying planes because of the development site in Tempe.

Yet Zimmerman noted the City of Phoenix continued negotiating with Tempe regarding the site after the mailers until it "reversed course" with the March 27 filing.

"We will not stand for Phoenix bullying Tempe and will vigorously push back on Phoenix's shenanigans," Bluebird Development said.

Tempe residents will vote on the proposed development as part of a special election on May 16.