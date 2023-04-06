Why NFL Contenders Should or Should Not Consider Trading for Chargers' Austin Ekeler

Why NFL Contenders Should or Should Not Consider Trading for Chargers' Austin EkelerApril 6, 2023
NFL running backs have drawn the short end of the stick in multiple ways this offseason, though Austin Ekeler may have the biggest gripe of them all.
Over the last two seasons, Ekeler has led the league in touchdowns from scrimmage with 38 scores as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. Yet the Los Angeles Chargers have allowed him permission to seek a trade amid a contract dispute, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to Rapoport, the Chargers made multiple attempts to give Ekeler a raise or extend him, but the two sides couldn't find a middle ground on a new deal. Clearly, the running back feels he's worth more than what the team has offered him at the negotiating table.
In an interview with Sirius XM Fantasy, Ekeler said he felt "disrespected" by the Chargers when the team completely shut down talks about a new contract. The running back also mentioned a scenario in which he would play out the final year of his deal in Los Angeles.
"Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back, and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year," Ekeler said.
This offseason, Miles Sanders signed the biggest contract among running backs in free agency, inking a four-year, $25.4 million deal ($13 million guaranteed) with the Carolina Panthers, which lines up closely with Ekeler's base salary of about $6.3 million for 2023.
Nonetheless, Ekeler's contract ranks 13th in average annual value, which is where he has a legitimate grievance.
However, because of a suppressed running back market, the Chargers don't see the value in paying the 27-year-old at a hefty price tag.
Though Ekeler is open to playing out the final year of his contract with the Chargers, we're going to explore why playoff contenders should or shouldn't trade for him.
We've based our contenders list on DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds, listing out the top 12 teams minus clubs in the AFC West since the Chargers would probably prefer to Ekeler outside of the division.
San Francisco 49ers
2024 Super Bowl odds: +700
Why they should: The San Francisco 49ers have question marks at quarterback. Is Brock Purdy going to recover from UCL surgery in time to reclaim the starting position? Will Trey Lance or Sam Darnold do enough in Purdy's absence to win the job?
Head coach Kyle Shanahan can field a run-heavy offense with multiple dynamic weapons in Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler to help out whoever starts under center.
Why they shouldn't: The 49ers don't need any help at running back with 2022 third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price heading into his second season. Moreover, McCaffrey is set to make $12 million (base salary plus workout bonus) in 2023. As a trio, Samuel, McCaffrey and Ekeler would be fun to watch, but that's an absolute pipe-dream scenario.
Philadelphia Eagles
2024 Super Bowl odds: +750
Why they should: The Philadelphia Eagles allowed Miles Sanders to walk in free agency. They signed Rashaad Penny, but the oft-injured running back missed 40 games in five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ekeler could take over the lead role with Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott in reserve roles. With that group, the Eagles can field another top-five rushing offense and lighten quarterback Jalen Hurts' workload on the ground.
Why they shouldn't: Despite Penny's injury history, the Eagles have a strong platoon of ball-carriers. If you include Hurts, Philadelphia has a four-man rushing attack. They don't need a premier running back. As the Eagles prepare to sign Hurts to a massive extension, they must save money in other areas, which is probably why they let Sanders sign elsewhere.
Cincinnati Bengals
2024 Super Bowl odds: +850
Why they should: When asked if Joe Mixon will start at running back in the upcoming campaign, Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said, "We are gonna count on him until that wouldn't be the case." Blackburn also mentioned that she hopes Mixon can resolve his legal issues. The Bengals running back has not been charged following an investigation into an alleged shooting at his home in March.
Nonetheless, Blackburn didn't offer a ringing endorsement for Mixon, who has two years left on his contract. The Bengals can save $10 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, per Over the Cap. Because of Ekeler's high-level pass-catching ability, he would be an upgrade over Mixon.
Why they shouldn't: Cincinnati will likely sign quarterback Joe Burrow to a big extension in the coming weeks. It doesn't make sense for them to swap out an expensive running back for another player at the position who wants a more costly contract.
Even if the Bengals part ways with Mixon, they'll probably go with a cheaper alternative to round out a backfield trio that includes Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans.
Buffalo Bills
2024 Super Bowl odds: +850
Why they should: The Buffalo Bills didn't re-sign Devin Singletary, who led the team in rushing yards for each of the previous four terms. James Cook will take on an expanded workload, but he hasn't logged more than 113 carries in a single season going back to his years at Georgia. Ekeler and Cook could be a dynamic duo with Damien Harris in an early-down role.
Why they shouldn't: Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team would add a "heavier, power style" running back, and the club signed Harris (5'11", 213 lbs) days after his comments. Ekeler's skill set overlaps the capabilities of Cook and Nyheim Hines.
Buffalo may draft another physical running back to complement its pass-catchers out of the backfield. Ekeler doesn't fit that mold.
New York Jets
2024 Super Bowl odds: +1400
Why they should: Assuming the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers eventually come to terms on an Aaron Rodgers trade, Gang Green could acquire a dual-threat running back as a welcome present for the four-time league MVP.
In Green Bay, Rodgers had a high-level Pro Bowl running back in Aaron Jones, who can run and catch out of the backfield. The Jets can feature Ekeler in the short passing game while Breece Hall works his way back into game shape from a torn ACL.
Why they shouldn't: Assuming Hall makes a full recovery, he's capable of handling 15-20 touches per game. He racked up 681 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage in seven contests (two starts) before suffering his season-ending injury.
Gang Green also has Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson on the depth chart. Carter caught 41 passes for 288 yards last season. The Jets have enough talent at running back if Hall returns to full strength in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys
2024 Super Bowl odds: +1400
Why they should: The Dallas Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard underwent surgery on his fractured left fibula and a high ankle sprain in January. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Pollard will be at "full strength" before training camp, but he can split touches with Ekeler to form an electric one-two punch out of the Cowboys backfield.
By the way, Ronald Jones, who recorded 17 rush attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, isn't a roster lock.
Why they shouldn't: Dallas franchise-tagged Pollard, which indicates he's due for a big role in 2023. With $10.1 million already locked into the running back position, the Cowboys have no reason to hand out another big contract to Ekeler.
Detroit Lions
2024 Super Bowl odds: +2500
Why they should: The Detroit Lions lost running back Jamaal Williams to the New Orleans Saints in free agency, and that's a big blow to their scoring offense. In 2022, he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 17.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Dan Campbell said the team will find a way to keep D'Andre Swift on the field, which could mean fewer touches for him. The Lions have $22.9 million in cap space, so they can go after a luxury playmaker. Ekeler, Swift and David Montgomery would shape up as arguably the league's best running back group.
Why they shouldn't: Detroit may monitor Swift's snaps while Montgomery takes on the lion's share of the touches out of the backfield in the upcoming term. However, between Swift's pass-catching ability (156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns) and Montgomery's physical running style, the Lions already have a well-rounded backfield.
With the addition of Montgomery, expect Campbell to preserve Swift rather than replace him with a player who brings a similar skill set.
Miami Dolphins
2024 Super Bowl odds: +2500
Why they should: The Miami Dolphins don't have a clear-cut lead running back. In 2022, Raheem Mostert finished with more than 151 touches in a single season for the first time in his career. He's going to turn 31 years old on Sunday. Jeff Wilson Jr. hasn't logged more than 198 touches in a single campaign.
This past year, with the additions of Mostert and Wilson, Myles Gaskin saw a significant drop-off in opportunities. Ekeler can lead the Dolphins' running back rotation and take that group over the top.
Furthermore, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are "open" to trading wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. If they move him, Ekeler can fill a pass-catching void in the slot.
Why they shouldn't: Clearly, the Dolphins feel comfortable with their running back unit after re-signing Mostert and Wilson to two-year deals and Gaskins to a one-year contract in free agency. Wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are focal playmakers in Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins don't need to go out of their way to acquire Ekeler at a premium price.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2024 Super Bowl odds: +2800
Why they should: This past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned their backfield over to Travis Etienne, who became a workhorse, racking up 1,441 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage. They also traded James Robinson to the New York Jets before the 2022 deadline, which leaves room for another running back to share touches with Etienne if head coach Doug Pederson wants to take some pressure off his lead ball-carrier.
Why they shouldn't: In 2022, Etienne proved that he could handle a big workload. Even if the Jaguars dial back on his touches next season, they will likely give JaMycal Hasty and D'Ernest Johnson a shot to crack the rotation, which is a more cost-effective approach than paying Ekeler to become 1B to Etienne in the run game.
Cleveland Browns
2024 Super Bowl odds: +2800
Why they should: The Cleveland Browns make a lot of sense for Ekeler. He would be an ideal complement to Nick Chubb, who's recorded more than 27 receptions in one out of his five pro seasons. The Browns could then feed Chubb 12-15 carries per game, which is slightly lower than his career average of 16.1 rush attempts per outing. In the long run, Ekeler can add years to Chubb's career, taking on some of the wear and tear on the ground.
Why they shouldn't: While a Chubb-Ekeler tandem makes sense from a play-style perspective, the Browns would be on the hook for two of the league's highest-paid running backs. Chubb's contract ranks top five in average annual salary among players at his position for the 2023 term. The Browns shouldn't invest that much money in their backfield.
New Orleans Saints
2024 Super Bowl odds: +3500
Why they should: The New Orleans Saints may have to play multiple games without Alvin Kamara in the upcoming campaign. On March 2, he pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The judge of the case set the jury trial for July 31.
Kamara and Ekeler have nearly identical skill sets. With Jamaal Williams in the fold on early-down and goal-line touches and Ekeler featured on passing downs, the Saints offense wouldn't skip a beat if Kamara has to miss significant time.
Why they shouldn't: The Saints should allow Kamara's legal process to play out before they make a bold move for a costly running back. New Orleans signed Williams to a three-year, $12 million deal, which indicates he'll have a sizeable role with or without Kamara on the field.
Unless the Saints plan to take the ball out of quarterback Derek Carr's hands for most of the games, they wouldn't have enough touches available to support three costly running backs with Kamara active.
Baltimore Ravens
2024 Super Bowl odds: +3500
Why they should: The Baltimore Ravens have bigger issues to address with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who wants a new deal. However, they're in need of pass-catchers to complement All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. In November, wideout Rashod Bateman underwent Lisfranc surgery.
Baltimore signed Nelson Agholor, but he's coming off another down year with 31 receptions for 362 yards and just two touchdowns. While J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards handle the majority workload on the ground, Ekeler can serve as a viable asset in the short passing game.
Why they shouldn't: The Ravens would send a poor message to the locker room if they acquire Ekeler and then sign him to an extension before coming to a resolution with Jackson. Even if Baltimore comes to terms with Jackson on a new deal, the front office must do its best to surround him with more talent at wideout rather than a running back who can line up as a receiver.
