Why NFL Contenders Should or Should Not Consider Trading for Chargers' Austin Ekeler

NFL running backs have drawn the short end of the stick in multiple ways this offseason, though Austin Ekeler may have the biggest gripe of them all.

Over the last two seasons, Ekeler has led the league in touchdowns from scrimmage with 38 scores as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher. Yet the Los Angeles Chargers have allowed him permission to seek a trade amid a contract dispute, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the Chargers made multiple attempts to give Ekeler a raise or extend him, but the two sides couldn't find a middle ground on a new deal. Clearly, the running back feels he's worth more than what the team has offered him at the negotiating table.

In an interview with Sirius XM Fantasy, Ekeler said he felt "disrespected" by the Chargers when the team completely shut down talks about a new contract. The running back also mentioned a scenario in which he would play out the final year of his deal in Los Angeles.

"Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back, and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year," Ekeler said.

This offseason, Miles Sanders signed the biggest contract among running backs in free agency, inking a four-year, $25.4 million deal ($13 million guaranteed) with the Carolina Panthers, which lines up closely with Ekeler's base salary of about $6.3 million for 2023.

Nonetheless, Ekeler's contract ranks 13th in average annual value, which is where he has a legitimate grievance.

However, because of a suppressed running back market, the Chargers don't see the value in paying the 27-year-old at a hefty price tag.

Though Ekeler is open to playing out the final year of his contract with the Chargers, we're going to explore why playoff contenders should or shouldn't trade for him.

We've based our contenders list on DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds, listing out the top 12 teams minus clubs in the AFC West since the Chargers would probably prefer to Ekeler outside of the division.