Predators' Matt Duchene Reportedly Lost Tip of Finger After Getting Hit By Slap Shot

Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene hasn't played since suffering a hand injury on March 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now the gruesome nature of his injury has been revealed.

TNT analyst Darren Pang reported earlier this week that when Duchene was hit on his hand by a slapshot from teammate Dante Fabbro, it severed the tip of his finger:

The Predators have listed Duchene as week-to-week with no further update on his status. It's yet another key player to be out amid an injury-riddled season for Nashville, which ranks fifth in the Central Division with a 39-30-8 record.

Duchene ranks second on the Predators with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists), so his presence will continue to be missed. Nashville will be back in action on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9).