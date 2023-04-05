X

    Predators' Matt Duchene Reportedly Lost Tip of Finger After Getting Hit By Slap Shot

    Doric SamApril 5, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 26: Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) skates to the bench after sustaining a hand injury during the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs, held on March 26, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene hasn't played since suffering a hand injury on March 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now the gruesome nature of his injury has been revealed.

    TNT analyst Darren Pang reported earlier this week that when Duchene was hit on his hand by a slapshot from teammate Dante Fabbro, it severed the tip of his finger:

    Alex Daugherty @AlexDaugherty1

    On <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> Darren Pang reported that Matt Duchene said when he took his glove off after getting hit, the tip of his finger was still in the glove. 😳

    The Predators have listed Duchene as week-to-week with no further update on his status. It's yet another key player to be out amid an injury-riddled season for Nashville, which ranks fifth in the Central Division with a 39-30-8 record.

    Duchene ranks second on the Predators with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists), so his presence will continue to be missed. Nashville will be back in action on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9).

    Predators' Matt Duchene Reportedly Lost Tip of Finger After Getting Hit By Slap Shot
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon