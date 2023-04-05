Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Up, Jordan Addison Falls

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest draft big board, two top wide receivers are heading in opposite directions.

Jeremiah projected former USC star Jordan Addison as the No. 13 overall player in the class, down four spots from his previous big board. Meanwhile, former Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba moved up four spots to No. 19.

Jeremiah describes Addison as "a very smooth, polished route runner" who "has excellent play speed and can find another gear when the ball is in the air." During his lone season with the Trojans, Addison notched 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a breakout campaign in 2021 with Pitt, when he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 scores.

"He has natural hands and doesn't need to gather himself before catching the ball on crossers," Jeremiah added. "He can high-point the ball when working back to the QB, but has to get stronger on 50/50 balls. After the catch, he has excellent burst and wiggle. Overall, Addison should become a high-volume pass catcher very early in his pro career"

Smith-Njigba was limited to just three games in 2022 because of a hamstring injury, but he is still viewed as one of the top pass-catchers in this year's draft class. He proved himself to be a productive receiver during his stellar sophomore season in 2021 when he posted 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, putting up those numbers while playing alongside current NFL stars Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

"He has strong hands and thrives in the middle of the field, as he can pluck the ball while absorbing contact. ... Overall, Smith-Njigba reminds me of Amon-Ra St. Brown, and I believe he'll make a similar impact in the NFL," Jeremiah stated.

Besides Addison and Smith-Njigba, the only other receivers ranked in Jeremiah's top 50 are Zay Flowers (No. 22), Quentin Johnston (No. 30) and Jaylin Hyatt (No. 40).