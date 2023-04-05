Lamar Jackson Trade Request Not Affecting Ravens' Approach to NFL Draft QBs, GM Says

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta suggested Wednesday that the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson and his future with the team is not impacting his approach to the 2023 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, a reporter asked DeCosta if he is "looking at quarterback differently" based on the Jackson saga, to which DeCosta replied: "I don't think we really are."

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson early last month, but Jackson announced last week that he was tagged after informing the Ravens that he wanted to be traded.

