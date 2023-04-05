Browns' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are not expected to be a player in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

Cleveland mortgaged the front end of its draft pool to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans last offseason.

Kevin Stefanski's team is not scheduled to pick until the No. 74 overall selection, but there is always the chance that a trade could spring it into action earlier than that.

Cleveland has a pair of picks in the third, fourth and fifth rounds to work with. It also has one selection in the sixth and seventh rounds.

The Browns' pool of picks likely means they will not get involved in the first round because that would require a trade of at least three selections.

There is always the chance that the Browns get aggressive in the trade market and move into the back end of the first round if there is a can't miss prospect that falls.

Cleveland's most likely opportunity to make a splash on the draft trade market would come in the second round, where teams may be more willing to deal.