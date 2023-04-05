49ers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reside in a position where they can sit back and make a calculated move in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 49ers own 11 picks in the selection process, but the first one does not come up until No. 99.

They do not have to force a way into the first round because of the trust in their scouting staff to find more gems in the other rounds.

Kyle Shanahan's team landed Brock Purdy, Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell and Deommodore Lenoir in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds in the 2021 and 2022 drafts.

San Francisco could be more than comfortable sticking with its picks, or making small trades, but playing it conservatively is no fun when you get deep into draft projections.

The abundance of picks at the 49ers' disposal makes them an intriguing candidate to pick up a prospect potentially in the first or second round if they believe they must have, or one that dropped further than expected.