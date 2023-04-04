C.J. Stroud to Ravens, Anthony Richardson to Patriots in Zierlein's NFL Mock Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud landed with the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 4 overall pick following a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

The proposed trade notably sent Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who requested a deal on March 27, to Indianapolis.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots were projected to pick a quarterback—Florida's Anthony Richardson—in the top 15 for the second time in three years. The Pats selected Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 15 choice in 2021.

Many prognosticators are picking Stroud to go to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall, but Zierlein has the team taking Alabama's Bryce Young.

"There has been a lot of smoke around C.J. Stroud in this spot, but Young checks more boxes and makes more sense as a game-ready option for Frank Reich," Zierlein wrote.

Stroud was the second quarterback off the board at No. 4 before Zierlein predicted the Houston Texas to move up from No. 12 to No. 7, where the Las Vegas Raiders currently sit, to take Kentucky's Will Levis.

Richardson was the last quarterback taken in Round 1.

"There's reportedly tension between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones," Zierlein wrote. "In this scenario, the Patriots look to deal Jones for a draft pick and choose to develop the dynamic but raw Richardson."

The first round of the NFL draft will take place April 27.