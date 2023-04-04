NFL Exec Predicts Jalen Hurts to Sign Patrick Mahomes-Type Contract to Help Eagles

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is entering the final year of his contract and could be primed to land a massive deal after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season, but one NFL executive believes he will keep the team in mind when negotiating.

"I think Hurts will do a Mahomes-type deal with good structure for the team," the executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He seems to get it."

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Mahomes a 10-year contract worth approximately a half-billion dollars ahead of the 2020 season, but the structure of it with rolling guarantees gives the team more flexibility on a year-to-year basis.

Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger ranked it as the sixth-best contract in the league from a team's perspective ahead of the 2022 season, noting "Mahomes will earn roughly $63 million over three seasons from 2020 through 2022; by comparison, Aaron Rodgers is set to earn $101.5 million over the next two seasons alone."

As for Hurts, he erased any doubts that he is the Eagles' franchise quarterback of the present and future when he led them to the Super Bowl as an MVP candidate in 2022.

He is just 24 years old and has taken significant strides in each of his three seasons in the NFL, and there is no reason to think that will change as he garners even more experience. Yet legacies are largely determined by championship rings, and having a talented team around him will be key if he is going to accomplish that goal during his prime.

Perhaps that will inspire him to look toward a more team-friendly deal in negotiations.