Report: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Boxing Fight Date and Location Set

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will reportedly face each other in the boxing ring in June.

Anson Wainwright of The Ring reported Tuesday the fight will take place between Spence—who is the IBF, WBA and WBC title holder—and his WBO counterpart in Las Vegas on June 17. Wainwright noted an official announcement could be made April 22 at the fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

The fight will happen after extended contract negotiations that started because Crawford's deal with Top Rank expired, which allowed him to negotiate with Premier Boxing Champions.

While the talks notably broke down last year, things have recently been trending in the direction of this announcement.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported last month that the two boxers "have been talking directly over the phone, trying to see if they can salvage this somehow, some way, without the promoters and networks involved."

Then on March 29, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported the talks had "restarted."

It appears the two sides came to an acceptable agreement, which means boxing fans will have the opportunity to see one of the most highly anticipated fights in years.

The Ring ranks Spence as the No. 1 welterweight and Crawford at No. 2, while Michael Rosenthal of USA Today's Boxing Junkie noted the publication has Crawford as the best pound-for-pound fighter and ahead of Spence at No. 4.

Crawford is 39-0 with 30 knockouts and most recently defeated David Avanesyan in December via knockout. Spence 28-0 with 22 knockouts, although he has been away for longer than his upcoming opponent.

He last fought in April 2022 when he defeated Yordenis Ugás by 10th-round TKO.