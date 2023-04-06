Who's In, Who's Out? Final 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Predictions

Who's In, Who's Out? Final 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket PredictionsApril 6, 2023
Here. We. Go.
The start of the 2023 NBA playoffs is just days away, with many of the final seedings still undecided.
The fight for the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds and the final guaranteed playoff spots between the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans is exciting to watch, especially since all may actually prefer to fall to sixth to avoid the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
The Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are all safely in the East play-in tournament, but who can actually reach the postseason? Is it too late for the Miami Heat to catch the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 6 seed and a first-round meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers?
With just a handful of games left, here are our final NBA playoff bracket predictions for the opening round.
Note: Records and player stats accurate as of April 5 and are via Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com unless otherwise noted.
East: (4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Current Record/Seed: 50-30, 4th in East
Remaining Opponents: at Orlando, vs. Charlotte
The Cavs and Knicks have stood firm in these spots for the past few weeks and are locked in to face each other in the first round.
For Cleveland, this marks the first time in 25 years that a Cavs team without LeBron James has reached the postseason, and just the 12th time in franchise history that they've crossed the 50-win threshold.
While the Cavaliers will have homecourt advantage and the best player in the series in Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland went just 1-3 against the Knicks this season, including a recent 130-116 home loss.
There's no expectation to win a title this season with such a young core, but failing to make it out of the first round (even against a tough Knicks team) would be a disappointment for the Cavs and Mitchell, who's been unable to make it past the second round in each of his previous five trips.
New York Knicks
Current Record/Seed: 47-33, 5th in East
Remaining Opponents: at New Orleans, vs. Indiana
Getting the fifth seed in the East looked like a long shot at the beginning of the season for New York, especially after falling all the way to 11th in 2021-22.
Although they'll be the underdogs in this series, the Knicks would hold a few advantages.
Jalen Brunson is experienced at knocking Mitchell out of the playoffs and recently dropped a career-high 48 points in a win over the Cavs on March 31. New York has essentially been just as good on the road (23-16) as they've been at Madison Square Garden (23-17), so Cleveland's homecourt advantage in the series may not be a huge deal.
The Knicks' bench is also far better than Cleveland's, with Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart both arguably better than any reserve for the Cavs, including Caris LeVert.
Julius Randle's ankle injury may limit part or all of his availability in this series, one that could go the full seven games. Owners of the second-best net rating (plus-6.4) since the trade deadline, the Knicks should not be taken lightly.
East: (3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers
Current Record/Seed: 52-27, 3rd in East
Remaining Opponents: vs. Miami, at Atlanta, at Brooklyn
While Philly teased a move up the standings and faced some pressure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to fall to fourth, the Sixers will ultimately end up third overall in the East.
Although the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will claim the top-two spots, Philly could be just as dangerous as rotations shorten and play slows down in the postseason. The Sixers play with the fourth-slowest pace of any NBA team, while Joel Embiid remains the toughest one-on-one matchup in the league.
This will also mark the 14th postseason trip for James Harden, who no longer has to be a first (or second) scoring option on team that features Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Harden is almost certainly going to finish as the NBA's assist leader this season (currently at 10.8 a game) and will continue to pick apart defenses with both his playmaking and scoring ability.
Philly is under arguably the most pressure of any team to perform in the playoffs given Harden's age (33) and upcoming free agency along with Doc Rivers' previous collapses. Getting through the Nets in five games (or fewer) to gain a little extra rest before Round 2 would be extremely helpful.
Brooklyn Nets
Current Record/Seed: 44-36, 6th in East
Remaining Opponents: vs. Orlando, vs. Philadelphia
Thankfully for the Nets, the Miami Heat simply haven't played well enough down the stretch to steal the sixth seed, one Brooklyn will ultimately come away with in what's been an unconventional season.
While the Nets can get hot from the outside and have some real building blocks moving forward, this is still a team that's gone just 11-14 overall with a minus-1.4 net rating since the trade deadline.
Ben Simmons has been shut down for the season because of a nerve issue in his back, so we, unfortunately, won't get to see what kind of an impact he can make against his former team. However, Mikal Bridges has scored 30 points or more 11 times in his 24 games with the Nets, while Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists a contest.
The Nets have done well not to completely fall out of the playoff picture after the roster was turned upside down two months ago. Their postseason run won't make it past April, however, as the Sixers represent too powerful of an opponent.
East: (2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Current Record/Seed: 55-25, 2nd in East
Remaining Opponents: vs. Toronto, vs. Atlanta
Boston has quietly remained among the elite teams in the NBA, with a 16-9 record and league-best plus-7.3 net rating since the trade deadline.
Still, this hasn't been enough to catch the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning the Celtics will end up with the No. 2 seed and will be forced to play the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2 (assuming both teams advance).
As good as Boston has looked at times lately (a 41-point thumping of the Bucks in Milwaukee), it has had some head-scratching games as well (a 19-point loss to a Washington Wizards team missing three starters just two days before).
The Heat will be a sneaky-dangerous first-round opponent due to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and overall playoff experience, although we've seen no evidence to believe the Celtics won't make quick work of them.
Miami Heat
Current Record/Seed: 42-37, 7th in East
Remaining Opponents: at Philadelphia, at Washington, vs. Orlando
Unable to secure a top-six seed in the regular season, the Heat will ultimately win their way into the playoffs via the play-in tournament.
It's been an ugly year in Miami, with Kyle Lowry battling injury and age, Duncan Robinson's production falling off a cliff and a lack of depth putting too much pressure on the starters.
Even after acquiring Kevin Love via the buyout market, Miami is just 24th overall in net rating (minus-3.3) since the trade deadline.
Jimmy Butler is good enough to win a playoff game by himself, but this series could get ugly, fast.
East: (1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Toronto Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks
Current Record/Seed: 58-22, 1st in East
Remaining Opponents: vs. Memphis, at Toronto
The Bucks took control of the No. 1 seed in the East on Feb. 27 and haven't looked back, and have officially locked in the most wins in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
The favorites to win the NBA title, Milwaukee has a healthy Giannis Anteotokoumpo in his prime, a second All-Star in Jrue Holiday and is starting to get the old Khris Middleton back (20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 49.2 percent shooting over his last eight games).
Add in the potential Defensive Player of the Year in Brook Lopez and a bench that includes veterans like Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles, and this is a loaded Milwaukee team that won't have to face the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers until the East finals.
There's been the occasional hiccup (a recent 41-point loss at home to the Celtics), but this is still arguably the best team in the NBA.
Toronto Raptors
Current Record/Seed: 40-40, 9th in East
Remaining Opponents: at Boston, vs. Milwaukee
The Raptors chose to keep their core together at the trade deadline while adding Jakob Poeltl, a move that's led to a late-season push toward the playoffs.
Toronto is 14-10 overall with a plus-3.5 net rating since the deadline, outpacing its closest competitors in the Atlanta Hawks (14-11) and Chicago Bulls (12-14). The Raptors may have to beat one (or both) to make it out of the play-in tournament, but they have the veterans with experience in big games (Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam) to do so.
Changes are likely coming for these Raptors, as wandering aimlessly in the middle of the East isn't acceptable given the amount of talent of the starting lineup.
There are too many holes on this roster (and not enough depth) to advance past the first round, especially against a juggernaut Bucks team.
West: (4) Phoenix Suns vs. (5) Golden State Warriors
Phoenix Suns
Current Record/Seed: 44-35, 4th in West
Remaining Opponents: vs. Denver, at Los Angeles Lakers, vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kevin Durant vs. the Warriors in a first-round matchup? Yes, please.
The last two Western Conference champs meet here in what would undoubtedly be the best series of the opening round.
Phoenix is getting hot at the right time, winners of its last six games and with Durant healthy and cooking (24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 50.0 percent from three in his last four contests). Along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and a strong supporting cast, this could be one of the best No. 4 seeds we've ever seen.
With a net rating of plus-25.5 (100th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass) with their core four on the floor, the Suns can beat anyone, including the defending champs.
Golden State Warriors
Current Record/Seed: 42-38, 6th in West
Remaining Opponents: at Sacramento, at Portland
The Warriors could (and probably should) try to end up in the sixth seed to avoid playing the Suns in the first round. No offense to the Sacramento Kings, but they strike far less fear into the hearts of an opponent than a team led by Kevin Durant.
Getting Andrew Wiggins back will be huge for the Warriors, who have greatly missed his defense and scoring pop from the wing. The 28-year-old was averaging 17.1 points and shooting 39.6 percent from three before being away from the team due to a personal matter for about seven weeks, but he has since returned to Golden State.
Even with Wiggins, the Warriors will have to win at least one game on the road in this series and are a disturbingly bad 9-30 away from home this season.
It's hard to envision Golden State losing in the first round, but a rocky regular season and an opponent as loaded as these Suns may actually lead to its early dismissal.
West: (3) Sacramento Kings vs. (6) Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
Current Record/Seed: 48-32, 3rd in West
Remaining Opponents: vs. Golden State, at Denver
Sacramento has been the feel-good story of the season, with two All-Stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and the likely Coach of the Year in Mike Brown ending a 16-season drought. This is also one of the greatest offenses we've ever seen, with a 119.1 rating coming in nearly two full points ahead of the second-ranked Boston Celtics (117.3 rating).
Harrison Barnes brings some championship experience, but this is still a group that could use some extra playoff seasoning before turning into a true title contender. This would be an extremely favorable matchup for Sacramento, especially if the Clippers continue to miss one of their stars.
While the Golden State Warriors could ultimately end up sixth, the Kings should hope they draw Los Angeles instead, greatly increasing their chances of reaching the second round.
Los Angeles Clippers
Current Record/Seed: 42-38, 5th in West
Remaining Opponents: vs. Portland, at Phoenix
A recent sprained knee suffered by Paul George has the Clippers stumbling into the playoffs, although a recent win over the Lakers should keep them out of the play-in tournament.
As good as Kawhi Leonard is, this Los Angeles team simply isn't talented enough to survive a series without George. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on March 28 that the Clippers don't expect George to return until the second round at the earliest.
Russell Westbrook has looked good as the new starting point guard (15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 48.4 percent shooting) and has been relied on more than expected with George sidelined.
While glorious dreams of hanging banners began in 2019 with the pairing of Leonard and George, it's fair to ask if this superstar duo will ever stay healthy long enough to win a title.
West: (2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies
Current Record/Seed: 50-30, 2nd in West
Remaining Opponents: at Milwaukee, at Oklahoma City
Through all the turmoil and injuries that have plagued the second half of the season in Memphis, the Grizzlies will still finish with the No. 2 seed in the West.
Ja Morant is back and playing at a high level (22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals over his last five games), and Jaren Jackson Jr. could ultimately take home Defensive Player of the Year honors. This group, while still quite young, has collected some playoff experience the past few years and could navigate a wide-open West to make the Finals.
The health of Steven Adams will be worth monitoring, however. The veteran center has been out since Jan. 23 with a PCL sprain. His swing rating of plus-7.5 ranks in the 89th percentile this season, per Cleaning the Glass.
Much of this series will also depend on the health of another big man, however.
New Orleans Pelicans
Current Record/Seed: 41-39, 8th in West
Remaining Opponents: vs. New York, at Minnesota
The Pelicans have made a late-season push behind the strong play of Brandon Ingram, and in this prediction, they defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the initial 7-8 play-in game to claim the No. 7 seed.
Ingram has been on fire since the All-Star break, putting up 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 50.3 percent overall and 39.7 percent from three. The jump from Trey Murphy III (20.3 points, 47.2 percent from three over his last 12 games) has helped lift New Orleans as well.
Of course, the Pelicans may not have a chance in the series unless Zion Williamson can make his return. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williamson is playing three-on-three in an effort to improve his conditioning after having not played in a game due to a hamstring injury since Jan. 2.
If Williamson can play (even in limited minutes), the Pelicans would be a dangerous seventh seed.
West: (1) Denver Nuggets vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
Current Record/Seed: 52-27, 1st in West
Remaining Opponents: at Phoenix, at Utah, vs. Sacramento
Despite nearly fumbling what looked like a comfortable lead, the Nuggets will hold the title of the No. 1 seed in the West when the playoffs begin.
What version of Denver we get remains to be seen.
The Nuggets have looked dominant at times (a 129-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 25) while being unable to beat tanking teams at others (losses to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in the past month).
After getting a pass last season with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. injured, the pressure is on for the group to perform, or major changes to the roster or coaching staff could be coming.
Los Angeles Lakers
Current Record/Seed: 41-39, 7th in West
Remaining Opponents: vs. Phoenix, vs. Utah
Climbing out of the bottom of the West all the way to the playoffs would be quite the accomplishment for these Lakers, who are tied for sixth in total wins since the trade deadline (16) despite LeBron James missing time with a foot injury.
James has lost in the first round just once in his 15 previous playoff trips, and the Lakers have the No. 3-ranked defense (111.3 rating) since the deadline to help combat this fifth-ranked Nuggets offense.
There's real shooting and playmaking depth on this roster, and the play of Austin Reaves over the last month (18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 56.1 percent shooting overall) has been remarkable.
From a 2-10 start to the season to 7-2 in their last nine games, these Lakers are true title contenders if healthy.