Who's In, Who's Out? Final 2023 NBA Playoff Bracket Predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record/Seed: 50-30, 4th in East

Remaining Opponents: at Orlando, vs. Charlotte

The Cavs and Knicks have stood firm in these spots for the past few weeks and are locked in to face each other in the first round.

For Cleveland, this marks the first time in 25 years that a Cavs team without LeBron James has reached the postseason, and just the 12th time in franchise history that they've crossed the 50-win threshold.

While the Cavaliers will have homecourt advantage and the best player in the series in Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland went just 1-3 against the Knicks this season, including a recent 130-116 home loss.

There's no expectation to win a title this season with such a young core, but failing to make it out of the first round (even against a tough Knicks team) would be a disappointment for the Cavs and Mitchell, who's been unable to make it past the second round in each of his previous five trips.

New York Knicks

Current Record/Seed: 47-33, 5th in East

Remaining Opponents: at New Orleans, vs. Indiana

Getting the fifth seed in the East looked like a long shot at the beginning of the season for New York, especially after falling all the way to 11th in 2021-22.

Although they'll be the underdogs in this series, the Knicks would hold a few advantages.

Jalen Brunson is experienced at knocking Mitchell out of the playoffs and recently dropped a career-high 48 points in a win over the Cavs on March 31. New York has essentially been just as good on the road (23-16) as they've been at Madison Square Garden (23-17), so Cleveland's homecourt advantage in the series may not be a huge deal.

The Knicks' bench is also far better than Cleveland's, with Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart both arguably better than any reserve for the Cavs, including Caris LeVert.

Julius Randle's ankle injury may limit part or all of his availability in this series, one that could go the full seven games. Owners of the second-best net rating (plus-6.4) since the trade deadline, the Knicks should not be taken lightly.