C.J. Stroud to Panthers, Bryce Young to Texans in Todd McShay 2-Round NFL Mock Draft

ESPN's Todd McShay dropped his newest 2023 NFL mock draft Tuesday, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud overtook Alabama's Bryce Young to be the first player off the board.

McShay projected the Carolina Panthers to select Young when he published a mock draft on March 11. Now, he has the Panthers opting for Stroud, with Young going second overall to the Houston Texans.

There isn't one quarterback who stands head and shoulders above everyone else this year in the way that Trevor Lawrence did in 2021 or Joe Burrow did in 2020.

Bleacher Report NFL scout Derrik Klassen wrote that Stroud's "ceiling feels more good than great, at least until he proves he can be more aggressive out of structure and comfortable in muddied pockets."

Young, meanwhile, has questions related to his 5'10", 204-pound frame. Kyler Murray is almost the exact same size, and it hasn't stopped him from reaching two Pro Bowls. Still, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's height could present some challenges bigger QBs don't have to deal with.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on March 30 after attending the NFL league meeting that "most people believe" Stroud will be the choice for Carolina. However, McShay reported nine days earlier on First Draft that one source relayed to him that "Young is already their guy at that No. 1 spot."

In his mock draft Tuesday, McShay said the general ambiguity persists.

"We might not have the answer until the pick is announced, and I'm not sure Carolina even knows just yet," he wrote. "... It could really go either way."

Almost immediately after acquiring the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears, the Panthers gave the impression they were willing to trade back down if they got the right offer:

Maybe sowing this uncertainty is all part of the plan for Carolina. The Texans or Indianapolis Colts, who have the No. 4 overall pick, could value Stroud or Young to the point where they agree to the Panthers' asking price in order to get their guy.

The closer the draft gets, the more the consensus could coalesce around one outcome. At a certain point, the indecision can be read as Carolina not being overly enthusiastic about its options. That's not an ideal message you want to send to your fans when you're about to select your franchise quarterback.