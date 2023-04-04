UConn HC Dan Hurley Reportedly Earns $150K Contract Bonus by Winning 2023 NCAA Title

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley had a few reasons to celebrate Monday night.

For one, his Huskies won the national championship, beating San Diego State convincingly, 76-59.

But he also earned a $150,000 bonus with the victory, according to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz:

Hurley earned himself a pretty penny in bonuses, but he wasn't the top earner in college basketball in that regard. That distinction belonged to Tennessee's Rick Barnes, who raked in $700,000 in bonuses, per Berkowitz.

Hurley will assuredly be happy with his lucrative payday to go along with the national title he now has on his resume, the fifth in the history of the UConn men's basketball program.