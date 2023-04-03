NBA MVP Race Debated by Twitter as Giannis, Bucks Cruise Past Joel Embiid, 76ers

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

A battle between two of the top three NBA MVP candidates went in Giannis Antetokounmpo's favor as he dropped 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-104 home win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks outscored the 76ers by 21 points with Antetokounmpo on the floor as Milwaukee moved one step closer to clinching the NBA's top regular-season record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Embiid was productive (28 points, nine rebounds, five assists) but not necessarily efficient (11-of-25 and 1-of-7 from deep). He still sports a tremendous MVP resume that includes leading the league in points per game (33.0).

Embiid and Antetokounmpo are in a race with reigning back-to-back MVP winner and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić for this year's honor. A case can be made for any of them, but Antetokounmpo added a big plus in his column Sunday thanks to his fantastic performance.

Twitter discussed the MVP race during and after this pivotal matchup, and Antetokounmpo naturally received a lot of praise and recognition.

There's still time for all three players to make their MVP cases, but leading their teams to NBA titles is clearly at the forefront right now with the playoffs looming. The postseason is set to begin April 15.