    NBA MVP Race Debated by Twitter as Giannis, Bucks Cruise Past Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 3, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 2, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    A battle between two of the top three NBA MVP candidates went in Giannis Antetokounmpo's favor as he dropped 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-104 home win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Bucks outscored the 76ers by 21 points with Antetokounmpo on the floor as Milwaukee moved one step closer to clinching the NBA's top regular-season record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

    Embiid was productive (28 points, nine rebounds, five assists) but not necessarily efficient (11-of-25 and 1-of-7 from deep). He still sports a tremendous MVP resume that includes leading the league in points per game (33.0).

    Embiid and Antetokounmpo are in a race with reigning back-to-back MVP winner and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić for this year's honor. A case can be made for any of them, but Antetokounmpo added a big plus in his column Sunday thanks to his fantastic performance.

    Twitter discussed the MVP race during and after this pivotal matchup, and Antetokounmpo naturally received a lot of praise and recognition.

    Jeff McMenamin @SixersBlog

    The line of Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP should be closer than it is to Joel Embiid. It should certainly be ahead of Nikola Jokic.<br><br>He's unguardable with a full head of steam and his team has the best record in the NBA for a reason.

    Jamie Apody @JamieApody

    Embiid just doesn't want to win the MVP does he

    StatMuse @statmuse

    MVP matchup:<br><br>Embiid — Giannis — <br>28 PTS 33 PTS<br>9 REB 14 REB<br>5 AST 6 AST<br>11-25 FG 13-17 FG <a href="https://t.co/472VckRwST">pic.twitter.com/472VckRwST</a>

    Andrew Unterberger @AUgetoffmygold

    Disappointing. Needed a statement Embiid performance tonight, got a C+ showing on offense and prob closer to the D range on defense. Gotta be much better against Boston on Tuesday or the MVP campaign is in real trouble.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    Giannis late push for MVP feels totally in play

    Albert Nguyen @AnalyticsCapper

    Give Giannis the MVP.

    Per Sources @PerSources

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is the true MVP low key

    Dan Shafer @DanRShafer

    I still think Giannis is the MVP. He's the best player in the league on the team with the best record, he's incredible on both ends of the court, he's carried the team during injuries to Middleton and others, and he plays winning basketball. Couldn't ask for more from The Freak.

    #FireBud @hiimdabby

    Giannis put Embiid MVP case in the dirt two years in a row lmaooo

    Jason Peters @Jpeezzy31

    Why isn't Giannis the favorite to win MVP? Best player on best team right now. Plays both ways at a elite level. I don't understand how these voters vote.

    Zak Noble @Zaknoble

    I said this weeks ago but watch Giannis snag this MVP and deservedly so the last couple of games. <br><br>The best player in the league has been lurking all year.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    So why exactly is Embiid clearly favored over Giannis for the MVP?

    There's still time for all three players to make their MVP cases, but leading their teams to NBA titles is clearly at the forefront right now with the playoffs looming. The postseason is set to begin April 15.