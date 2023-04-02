X

    NBA Rumors: Supermax Contract Restrictions Eliminated in New CBA After 2-Player Limit

    NBA teams are going to have a bit more flexibility in crafting superteams going forward.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the new CBA agreed to by the league and players union will allow for teams to have more than just the two designated supermax players they currently can have on the books.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/BobbyMarks42?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BobbyMarks42</a>: NBA and NBPA agreed to eliminate restrictions limiting a team to two designated super-max players. This would have a huge impact for Cavs, who have Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on super max deals and Evan Mobley approaching rookie extension. <a href="https://t.co/LcI0Zjb3FF">https://t.co/LcI0Zjb3FF</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

