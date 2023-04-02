NBA Rumors: Supermax Contract Restrictions Eliminated in New CBA After 2-Player Limit

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NBA teams are going to have a bit more flexibility in crafting superteams going forward.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks, the new CBA agreed to by the league and players union will allow for teams to have more than just the two designated supermax players they currently can have on the books.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.