Jets Rumors: NYJ 'Promised' Mecole Hardman He Would Receive Expanded Role from Chiefs

The New York Jets have loaded up on weapons this offseason, namely in the passing game with the additions of wideouts Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard.

One reason Hardman reportedly joined the Jets after starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs was the promise of a bigger role.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, "Hardman signed with the Jets, in part, because they promised he'd be able to expand his route tree in their offense. In Kansas City, he was used at the line of scrimmage (jet sweeps, bubble screens, etc.) and on vertical routes, with not much in between. The Jets believe he has untapped ability on intermediate routes."

The Jets could have a whole new passing game soon enough, with the expected addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But there are also plenty of mouths to feed, with rookie sensation Garrett Wilson leading the passing attack alongside Rodgers' longtime teammate Lazard, Hardman and Corey Davis.

So while Hardman might see an expanded route tree, it's fair to question whether his overall touches will see a significant bump. His best season came in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards and two scores. Last season he was excellent when healthy, with six total touchdowns in eight games, though his season was cut in half by an abdominal injury.

Perhaps in New York he'll be utilized more consistently. At the very least, he's reportedly expecting a more diverse role.