NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Thought to Be Seeking' 1-Year, $15M Contract

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played since the Super Bowl that ended the 2021 season because of a torn ACL, but he reportedly is still looking for quite the notable one-year, prove-it deal.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the wide receiver is "thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million."

Cimini suggested "a deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives."

Teams would surely jump at the chance to sign the LSU product to a $15 million deal if they were guaranteed he would produce like he did in his prime.

Beckham was a Pro Bowler with more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches in each of his first three seasons after the New York Giants selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 draft.

However, he has since undergone two ACL surgeries and struggled to replicate his early production.

The 30-year-old posted 82 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, although he was more effective for the latter after an unceremonious split with the AFC North team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Friday that other teams around the league see the New York Jets as the "front-runner" to land Beckham. That means he could eventually be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers if New York is able to figure out a trade to land the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Joining the Jets would also mean Beckham wasn't put in a position where he was asked to be the primary option in an offense.

He would be part of a wide receiver group that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman, meaning there wouldn't be many double-teams thrown his way. That could lead to more space to make plays, much like there was when he was playing alongside Cooper Kupp on the Rams.

It just might take $15 million in one season from the Jets to make that happen if the wide receiver gets his way.