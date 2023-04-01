XFL 2023 Results: Week 7 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

Louis Grasse/Getty Images

The XFL season continued Saturday, with two games on the slate in Week 7 action. Below, we'll review the scores, highlights and best reactions from the day's matchups.

Vegas Vipers (2-5) def. San Antonio Brahmas (2-5), 26-12

It hasn't been an easy season for the Vipers, but they handled their business Saturday.

Behind a strong performance from Jalan McClendon (21-of-31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, eight rushes for 25 yards) and a second-half shutout from the defense, the Vipers earned their second win of the season, besting the similarly struggling Brahmas 26-12.

Not too shabby for McClendon's XFL debut:

"The season hasn't been going how we want, but I'm excited to get a chance to play," McClendon told reporters Friday after he appeared atop the depth chart over Brett Hundley following the trade of Luis Perez to the Arlington Renegades. "My arm talent and my athletic ability are things I feel I can bring to the team."

He also brought them a win.

The defense forced three turnovers in the game and two Brahmas turnovers on downs in the second half, stifling Kurt Benkert and the San Antonio offense. In total, the Brahmas managed just 206 yards from scrimmage and converted just 18.2 percent of their third-down tries. The Vipers also managed four sacks in the dominant performance.

The Vipers ultimately won the time of possession battle 35:19 to 24:41.

The lone bright spot for the Brahmas on the day was the season's first kick-return touchdown this season:

The Brahmas will look to bounce back next on Sunday, April 9, against the Houston Roughnecks at 3 p.m. ET, while the Vipers will look to keep the winning feeling alive on Saturday, April 8, against the St. Louis Battlehawks at 1 p.m. ET.