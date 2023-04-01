Eagles' Darius Slay Says He Nearly Left for Ravens Before Signing New Contract

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had an interesting offseason, getting released by the Philadelphia Eagles before ultimately being re-signed in Philly.

But on Saturday, he revealed just how close he came to joining the Baltimore Ravens in free agency on his Big Play Slay podcast (4:25 mark):

"I was almost—this close—a Baltimore Raven. I was this close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle because I knew me and [Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman] would figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted. And I just said, 'Hey, if the Eagles do that, I'm gonna stay an Eagle.' I almost was a Raven. I was almost a different bird."

