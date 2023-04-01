Miami Open Masters 2023: Women's Final Score, Updated Men's Finals Schedule

Al Bello/Getty Images

A new champion was crowned in South Beach on Saturday afternoon after Petra Kvitová took down Elena Rybakina in straight sets to finish off a thrilling run to her first Miami Open title at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kvitová, 33, showed off her power, savvy, composure and experience throughout the match as she beat her first top-10 opponent of the calendar year and won her first tournament of 2023 as well.

Long considered one of the better players in the world, Saturday was a monumental victory in Kvitová's career, as it's her first Masters 1000 win since 2018 when she won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The opening set of the afternoon was an electrifying back-and-forth affair as they battled to an extra long tiebreak that saw Kvitová come out on top 7-6 (14) and take an early lead in the final.

Winning the first set only gave the two-time Wimbledon champion more confidence as she dominated the second to beat Rybakina 6-2 and win her first tournament in nearly a year.

The last time she won was at the Rothesay International Eastbourne in June.

With the win, Kvitová snapped Rybakina's 11-match win streak that dates back to the start of the BNP Paribas Open. The 23-year-old was having one of the best starts of the year of any player in the world.

Kvitová will now look to carry this newfound momentum deeper into 2023.

There is still one more final to be played in Miami in the men's draw between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Medvedev, the No.5 player in the world, enters the match as perhaps the best player on the planet right now just based on form.

He'll have his hands full with the 21-year-old Sinner, however, who just knocked out world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Friday night in the semifinals.

The action will get underway Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with the tilt broadcast on Tennis Channel.