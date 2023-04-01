Lakers News: Anthony Davis to Play vs. Rockets After Ankle Injury vs. Timberwolves

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite suffering a left ankle injury in Friday night's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis said he will play Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Davis fell to the floor after grabbing a rebound midway through the third quarter but stayed in the game after a timeout. He scored 17 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Lakers to a 123-111 win.

Davis said adrenaline helped him play through the pain until he was able to get treatment after the game.

Though Davis expects to play in Houston, the circumstances may dictate otherwise. The Rockets are in last place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers sit seventh with five games remaining in the regular season.

Los Angeles may also want to rest Davis with a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Davis and the Lakers will then host the Phoenix Suns and Jazz on Friday and next Sunday to conclude the regular season. They are 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed in the West, which would keep the Lakers out of the play-in tournament.

Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 34.0 minutes during his 51 games this season. He missed 20 games with a right foot injury in December and January.