    Report: NBA, NBPA Reportedly Agree to 7-Year CBA, Includes In-Season Tournament, More

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2023

    NEW YORK - MARCH 29: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media after the Board of Governors meetings on March 29, 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ahead of Friday's opt-out deadline, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association reportedly agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement is for seven years and includes a mutual opt-out after the sixth year.

    Additional terms include an in-season tournament and a 65-game minimum to be considered for postseason awards.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Deal includes In-Season Tournament, 65-game minimum for postseason awards, new limitations on highest spending teams and expanded opportunities for trades and free agency for mid and smaller team payrolls, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/B8GJWeF4cq">https://t.co/B8GJWeF4cq</a>

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, financial changes in the new CBA include a second tax apron that will eliminate a team's mid-level exception when they hit the threshold, a 20 percent increase in veteran extension limits and a third two-way contract via cap exception.

    Prize money for the team that wins the in-season tournament will average as $500,000 per player on the roster, per Charania.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

