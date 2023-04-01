Report: NBA, NBPA Reportedly Agree to 7-Year CBA, Includes In-Season Tournament, More

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of Friday's opt-out deadline, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association reportedly agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement is for seven years and includes a mutual opt-out after the sixth year.

Additional terms include an in-season tournament and a 65-game minimum to be considered for postseason awards.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, financial changes in the new CBA include a second tax apron that will eliminate a team's mid-level exception when they hit the threshold, a 20 percent increase in veteran extension limits and a third two-way contract via cap exception.

Prize money for the team that wins the in-season tournament will average as $500,000 per player on the roster, per Charania.

