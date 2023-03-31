Scout: Bronny James an 'NBA Player,' Would Be Drafted Even If He Wasn't LeBron's Son

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James is getting some serious attention from NBA scouts and it's not just because of the name on the back of his jersey.

The 18-year-old son of superstar LeBron James, Bronny has built quite the reputation for himself as the 33rd-best high school player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite.

LeBron has remained firm in wanting to play with Bronny and his other son Bryce—who is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon in 2025—at the NBA level.

Bronny was selected as a McDonald's All-American and showed out on the national stage in front of his father, scouts and basketball fans across the country. He poured in 15 points on five made three-pointers and tied for a game-high four assists in an event filled with the nation's best high school prospects.

"Bronny won't get drafted because he's LeBron's kid. He'll get drafted because he's an NBA player. He works hard, goes about his business, and is tough," an NBA scout told On3's Jamie Shaw.

In February, ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected the Sierra Canyon star as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft to the Orlando Magic. Givony sees Bronny as the best defender in the entire high school class and an improved shooter and passer.

Bronny has yet to commit to any college program or professional league, but his offers include Memphis, Ohio State and USC. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals during his senior season, according to the Los Angeles Times' Luca Evans.