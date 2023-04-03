Predicting Landing Spots for Top 2023 NFL Free Agents Left on the Market

0 of 10

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The first wave of 2023 free agency has passed, and the NFL world is largely looking ahead to this month's draft. However, several quality veterans remain unsigned and waiting to fill holes on rosters.

Some of the top free agents will inevitably sign in the coming days. Others may have to wait until after the draft, when teams have tried addressing needs with younger and cheaper talent.

Here, we'll dive into the 10 highest-ranked players who remain unsigned from our Free-Agency Big Board, examine what they have to offer and make a few predictions about where they'll land.

Predictions are based on factors like team needs, team fit, draft capital, cap space and any relevant recent buzz. Players are listed in alphabetical order.