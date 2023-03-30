Anthony Richardson on Critics: 'I'm a Workhorse,' Will 'Work to Be the Greatest'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on another show Thursday during his pro day in Gainesville, Florida.

While he didn't participate in any of the measurable drills—having done so to great success at the NFL Combine earlier in the month—Richardson once again showed off his cannon of an arm to the NFL scouts, coaches and executives in attendance.

Among the highlights from the afternoon was when he overthrew a receiver that was 70 yards away and hit the ceiling of the indoor practice facility on one of his deep balls, reminding everyone of his incredible arm strenghth.

"I feel like I delivered the ball pretty well today," Richardson said. "Some of them weren't as great as I wanted to be, but I feel like I threw the ball pretty well today."

Richardson, 20, is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the upcoming NFL draft and had several reps from the teams at the top of the draft order at his pro day, including Panthers coach Frank Reich and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who hold the first and fifth pick, respectively.

One of the biggest questions regarding Richardson is his accuracy as he completed just 54.7 percent of his passes during his collegiate career. It's the lowest mark out of the top four quarterback prospects in the draft.

Richardson tried his best to put teams at ease however, citing his work ethic and ability to improve as some of his biggest strengths.

"I'm a workhorse," Richardson said. "I'm going to work to be the greatest. I'm going to continue to work. A lot of people would say I have a lot of things to clean up, so I'm definitely going to try to clean those things up."

He has been impressing teams throughout the pre-draft process, especially at the combine where he set quarterback records for the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) and the vertical jump (40½ inches).

Richardson completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his lone season as a starter in 2022. He met with the Las Vegas Raiders and Panthers on Wednesday and is set to meet with several other teams in the coming days, according to an Associated Press report.