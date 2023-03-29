Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Signs Jordan Brand Contract; 5th MLB Player to Join

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has signed a contract with Jordan Brand, Roc Nation Sports announced Wednesday.

Chisholm is the fifth Major League Baseball player to sign with Jordan Brand, joining Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and free-agent pitcher David Price.

Chisholm said in a statement:

"It means everything to me. You know, I'm always the guy that never really wanted to do the same thing as people, I always wanted to be one of a few, you know, I mean not one of many, so it's great that this is what I always wanted and this is what I'm glad to be a part of."

Chisholm is one of MLB's most exciting rising stars. During the 2022 season, he slashed .254/.325/.535 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 60 games en route to an All-Star selection. Back pain sidelined him indefinitely last season after he appeared in 60 games.

The 25-year-old is entering his fourth major league season and is expected to pick up right where he left off in 2022.