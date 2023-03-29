Chiefs' Justin Reid Blasts TNF Flex Scheduling Idea: 'Terrible for Player Safety'March 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is not in favor of the NFL's new Thursday Night Football scheduling plan.
NFL owners this week approved a rule that teams can play up to two Thursday Night Football games per season. A proposal at the owners meetings to allow teams to be flexed to TNF any time from Weeks 14-17 with 15 days' notice was tabled.
The change and flex proposal have not been well received:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Flexing games from Sunday to Thursday is a terrible idea for two main reasons:<br><br>1) Player Safety<br><br>You can't make this decision and also preach that player safety is a priority.<br><br>2) Fans<br><br>People spending hard earned money to see their team play. Who's paying to change their plans?
Giants president and CEO John Mara is notably against the flex scheduling proposal.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on John Mara calling flexing of TNF games, "abusive…" <br><br>"Providing the best match ups for our fans is what we do. But we look at all the impacts. It's a very important thing to balance between the in-stadium fans and those who watch on TV."
However, the flex scheduling plan nearly passed and very well could when the owners meet again in May:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
My understanding is the vote count in the room (no official vote was taken) for the tabled TNF flex proposal was as follows …<br><br>• 22 owners for it.<br>• 8 owners against it.<br>• 2 owners abstaining.<br><br>We'll see if Roger Goodell, who was pushing for it, can get to 24 votes in May.
It's clear some players are not in favor of either change.