    Chiefs' Justin Reid Blasts TNF Flex Scheduling Idea: 'Terrible for Player Safety'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 29, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set against the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is not in favor of the NFL's new Thursday Night Football scheduling plan.

    Justin Reid @JustinqReid

    Not to mention thousands of fans hard-earned money and planning being wasted by a snap change of the schedule

    NFL owners this week approved a rule that teams can play up to two Thursday Night Football games per season. A proposal at the owners meetings to allow teams to be flexed to TNF any time from Weeks 14-17 with 15 days' notice was tabled.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    For clarity, the change would allow a team to play on TNF *on a short week* twice in a season. So doesn't include the Week 1 opener, a TNF game after a Thanksgiving game, etc.

    The change and flex proposal have not been well received:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/7kIyOGpOvV">https://t.co/7kIyOGpOvV</a>

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Hell naw… we need to take that shit away! <a href="https://t.co/u5sKcq7Z1H">https://t.co/u5sKcq7Z1H</a>

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Flexing games from Sunday to Thursday is a terrible idea for two main reasons:<br><br>1) Player Safety<br><br>You can't make this decision and also preach that player safety is a priority.<br><br>2) Fans<br><br>People spending hard earned money to see their team play. Who's paying to change their plans?

    Giants president and CEO John Mara is notably against the flex scheduling proposal.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on John Mara calling flexing of TNF games, "abusive…" <br><br>"Providing the best match ups for our fans is what we do. But we look at all the impacts. It's a very important thing to balance between the in-stadium fans and those who watch on TV."

    However, the flex scheduling plan nearly passed and very well could when the owners meet again in May:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    My understanding is the vote count in the room (no official vote was taken) for the tabled TNF flex proposal was as follows …<br><br>• 22 owners for it.<br>• 8 owners against it.<br>• 2 owners abstaining.<br><br>We'll see if Roger Goodell, who was pushing for it, can get to 24 votes in May.

    It's clear some players are not in favor of either change.

