Chiefs' Justin Reid Blasts TNF Flex Scheduling Idea: 'Terrible for Player Safety'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is not in favor of the NFL's new Thursday Night Football scheduling plan.

NFL owners this week approved a rule that teams can play up to two Thursday Night Football games per season. A proposal at the owners meetings to allow teams to be flexed to TNF any time from Weeks 14-17 with 15 days' notice was tabled.

The change and flex proposal have not been well received:

Giants president and CEO John Mara is notably against the flex scheduling proposal.

However, the flex scheduling plan nearly passed and very well could when the owners meet again in May:

It's clear some players are not in favor of either change.