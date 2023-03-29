Ichiro Suzuki Praises Mariners' Julio Rodríguez: 'Nothing Bad That I Can Find'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Consider Ichiro Suzuki a fan of young Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez.

"When I'm asked about Julio, there's really nothing bad that I can find, and that kind of makes me mad," he told GQ's Joseph Bien-Kahn with a grin.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

