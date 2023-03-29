Yankees Rumors: Franchy Cordero, NY Agree to Contract Ahead of 2023 Opening Day

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The New York Yankees and outfielder Franchy Cordero agreed to a major-league contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Per that report, the deal will pay Cordero $1 million in the big leagues and $180,000 in the minors, and he is expected to be on the team's Opening Day MLB roster.

Cordero, 28, has played for the San Diego Padres (2017-19), Kansas City Royals (2020) and Boston Red Sox (2021-22) in his career, hitting .221 with a .676 OPS.

Last year in Boston, he hit .219 in 84 games with eight homers, 29 RBI, 36 runs and a .697 OPS. It was the most games he's ever played in an MLB season.

He spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but was released on Monday. He was excellent in 47 plate appearances for Baltimore, slashing .413/.426/.674.

Cordero is a candidate to earn the final roster spot for the Yankees heading into Thursday's Opening Day, though with outfielder Estevan Florial out of options, it's possible the Yankees could have both on the 26-man roster and start the season with 14 position players and 12 pitchers.

If the Yankees don't carry Florial on the roster to start the season, he would have to go through waivers. It's also possible the Yankees could look to trade him.

Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are locked into place as the three starting outfielders, but Cordero has experience playing all three outfield positions even if he isn't a plus defender at any of them.

He brings tantalizing power and speed to the Bronx, though his propensity for striking out has kept him from reaching his full potential. If he could improve his plate discipline, he has the upside to be a productive, everyday player.

For now, however, he's an insurance policy for the Yankees' outfield.