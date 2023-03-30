8 Super-Athletes in 2023 NFL Draft Serving as Deep Sleepers

0 of 8

Every year, without fail, the NFL draft provides moments reminiscent of the introduction to Chris Pratt's Starlord character in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

"With the redacted pick of the 2023 NFL draft, the [insert team here] select..."

Fans: "Who?"

"C'mon, man. Y'know..."

Not every selection will include a well-known prospect from a pipeline program. Others come from high-profile schools only to have flown under the radar for numerous reasons. Either way, exceptional athletes who double as excellent football players can be found at every level in any situation.

These deep sleepers have been determined for this particular piece as those not generally considered first- or second-day draft picks and didn't participate in the offseason's two premier all-star contests—the Senior and Shrine Bowls.

Furthermore, the importance of high-end athleticism continues to grow as the game continues to get faster with each passing season. As Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte noted, over 45 percent of current NFL players have a relative athletic score of 8.00 (out of 10) or higher. The number increases to 81.4 percent at the average of 5.00 or above. Anything over a nine is considered an elite score.

Each of these lesser-to-unknown prospects already registered a relative athletic score of 9.5 or greater. Their natural skill sets present the most upside if developed properly, thus placing them well on their way from complete befuddlement on draft day to fan-favorites.