Ranking The 10 Biggest Potential Steals of the 2023 NFL Draft
Maximizing value is a key factor for all teams in the NFL draft.
While it's relatively easy to hit a home run with an early first-round pick, it's much more difficult to nail mid-and-late-round selections. This is where general managers earn their reputation and build contenders by coming away with quality contributors in a spot where many prospects fail to pan out.
There are several players who already stand out as potential steals in the 2023 draft.
These prospects are underrated and aren't generating much buzz leading up to the 2023 draft. They have the athleticism, skill set and/or collegiate production that should translate to the professional level, but aren't being considered high-end prospects for a variety of reasons.
None of the following players are likely to be drafted in the first round based on their Bleacher Report Scouting Department big board ranking, but all of them have a real shot to outperform their eventual draft position.
With that in mind, let's rank 10 players—based on their chances of breaking out and their ceiling—who could be remembered as some of the biggest steals in the class.
No. 10: Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh
B/R Big Board Rank: N/A
Organizations seeking some safety help on the final day of the draft will want to give serious consideration to Pittsburgh's Brandon Hill.
In a relatively weak class for his position, Hill stands out as one of the best coverage talents and athletes available.
He's especially effective in man-to-man, using his fluid hips and 4.43 40-yard dash speed to avoid giving up the big play. While he's not a ballhawk, he did secure a trio of interceptions and defended eight passes in 33 games.
Hill is also a big hitter who amassed 162 tackles for the Panthers. His aggression and penchant for taking a good angle contributed to many of those.
While Hill doesn't have the best instincts or recognition skills, he's able to make up for mistakes and recover thanks to his ability to turn on the jets and close the gap quickly.
Special teams is where Hill will likely shine early in his career. He'll need to spend some time as a backup to shore up the weak areas in his game, but there is a lot more upside here than most end-of-roster pickups on Day 3.
No.9: Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State
B/R Big Board Rank: N/A
Villiami Fehoko is a hulking defensive end prospect who brings a surprising amount of athleticism to the table for a prospect of his size.
While he's not as massive as Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vita Vea—his second cousin—the 6'4", 276-pounder could carve his own path to success in the NFL thanks to his versatile pass-rushing abilities.
Those skills—which include a variety of inside and outside moves—are well refined after a half-decade of college ball. After emerging as a starter for San Jose State in 2020, Fehoko has been constantly improving his craft and appears more than ready to take the next step.
The Spartans star is coming off a 45-game collegiate career in which he racked up 191 tackles—47 of which went for a loss—and 23 sacks. He's got plenty of reps under his belt and should be ready to compete for a rotational role as a rookie thanks to that experience.
Fehoko possesses great intangibles that include leadership and a relentless motor. A former rugby player, Fehoko spoke about the impact that sport had on his forceful football playing style (via SI.com's Daniel Flick):
"Just not being scared to attack a tackle or somebody. When you're not in pads, you can be a little hesitant. Now, I'm padded and what's stopping me from running full speed through somebody's face, somebody's body? In terms of aggressiveness, violence and physicality, I think rugby had it all."
Fehoko may not have superstar upside, but any team should be happy to secure a high-energy pass-rusher who has the size and athleticism to contribute from the jump in the latter rounds of the draft.
No. 8: Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
B/R Big Board Rank: N/A
Moro Ojomo could be an excellent plug-and-play defensive lineman who may surprisingly still be on the board late in the 2023 draft.
The Texas product may not have a defined position due to his 6'3", 292-pound stature, but he packs a ton of power onto that frame and has displayed immense versatility during his time in Austin.
Ojomo was one of just four interior defensive linemen who PFF graded in the top-15 against both the pass and run last year. He's especially excellent against the run—rated the fourth-best defensive tackle in the nation by PFF in 2022—thanks to his lower center of gravity and strength.
Don't discount Ojomo's ability to take down quarterbacks though. He had three sacks this past year and can bulldoze blockers to create havoc. He's got a nice set of counter-moves to go with his long arms and active hands, allowing him to shed the protection and make plays in the backfield.
Some teams may want to see Ojomo put on some weight before letting him reliably see the field, but he has enough potential to make plays regardless of where and how he is deployed. In the right scheme, it would hardly be a shock to see the 21-year-old contributing on Sundays as early as this season.
No. 7: Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State
B/R Big Board Rank: 123
In an exceedingly deep class for edge-rushing talent, it can be tough for a prospect like Nick Hampton to stand out.
Hampton is small for the position and needs to put on some weight to continue at the next level, but outside of his size, there are few flaws in his game.
The 6'2", 236-pounder out of Appalachian State has the acceleration and explosiveness to continue beating blockers at the next level. He already possesses a refined arsenal of pass-rushing moves and has shown the ability to take down quarterbacks in a multitude of ways.
Athleticism is no concern after Hampton ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and performed a 35.5-inch vertical leap at the combine.
While his contributions in the run game have been minimal, what will truly keep him from being an early pick this year is a fear that he won't be able to pack more pounds onto his slight frame.
If Hampton can bulk up with an NFL regiment and avoid being manhandled by pro offensive linemen, he'll be an absolute steal for a player with a Day 3 grade.
No. 6: Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
B/R Big Board Rank: 116
Nick Herbig was a force at Wisconsin over the last three years, starting as a 3-4 outside linebacker for the program and terrorizing opposing offenses. Amassing 134 tackles—over a quarter (36) that went for a loss—and 21 sacks in that span, the Badgers star is surprisingly only considered a mid-round prospect.
The main reason for this is his size. At 6'2", 240 pounds, Herbig will likely need to become an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. That transition may be giving teams pause, but there is little reason to doubt he'll make that transition successfully.
Herbig possesses solid athleticism and showcased it during the combine. He ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash and put up 25 reps on the bench. On tape, he showed an ability to cover well and change directions quickly despite only being asked to drop back on a limited basis.
With his high football IQ and pass-rushing skills, Herbig can fit into plenty of schemes and be deployed in a variety of ways. He may not have the strength or weight to ply his trade on the edge regularly at the next level, but he's a great bet to find a productive role in the NFL.
No. 5: Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
B/R Big Board Rank: 109
The 2023 running back class has several intriguing talents who could come off the board early, but teams looking for a mid-round steal will want to check into Auburn's Tank Bigsby.
Bigsby put himself on the map by eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns back in 2021, and while he narrowly missed that lofty rushing mark again this past season, he still found the end zone 10 more times and further proved why he belongs on an NFL roster.
Sharing time with Jarquez Hunter, Bigsby made the most of his 179 carries in 2022. He averaged 5.4 yards per rush—a half-yard more than he averaged the previous season—thanks to his improved ability to take on contact and keep his legs moving.
Bigsby may not be the fastest back in the class, but his 4.56-second 40-yard dash was solid for a six-foot, 210-pounder. He's agile for his size and has good vision, showcasing the ability to cut well and accelerate through holes instantly.
The 21-year-old may have some limitations as a pass-catcher, but he could eventually become a true three-down back with some growth in that area. There's a lot to like here for a back to still be available late on Day 3, making him a great value addition at that point in the draft.
No. 4: Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State
B/R Big Board Rank: 60
Cody Mauch may not ever become a household name, but the gritty offensive lineman has the right attitude and physical abilities to become a fixture in NFL trenches for the next decade-plus.
Plying his trade away from the spotlight at North Dakota State, the 24-year-old has quietly emerged as one of the most pro-ready talents in his position in this class. A walk-on tight end who successfully made a conversion to o-lineman, Mauch spent the last three years serving as the Bison's starting left tackle and dominated in that role.
Mauch was on the field for 622 regular season snaps in 2022, a stretch in which he allowed zero sacks and was flagged for just a single hold.
Possessing toughness in spades and a mean streak that NFL teams seek out in offensive lineman, this 6'6" 303-pound lineman has a great chance to continue keeping his quarterbacks upright and paving paths for running backs right away.
Mauch will likely move to the interior at the next level due to his relatively short arms and footwork that needs some improvement, but it's a role he should shine in. Any team hoping to cash in some value with a Day 2 pick who can improve their offensive line instantly should look no further.
No. 3: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
B/R Big Board Rank: 77
Tyler Scotts is only rated as the No. 10 wideout in this class by the B/R Scouting Department, but when this draft is analyzed years down the line, there's a strong chance he'll be remembered as one of the best.
The Cincinnati star is known as a speedster, but he may not have truly displayed his capabilities at the combine. He ran a surprisingly "slow" 4.44 in the 40-yard dash there, but was able to improve that number to a 4.32 at his pro day last week. He also posted a nearly 40-inch vertical in Indianapolis, showing a great leaping ability to go with his quickness.
While few doubt Scott's athleticism, his on-field production was lacking at times. He's coming off his best season, but still failed to even reach the 900-yard receiving mark on 54 receptions. Scott did show a knack for scoring though, tallying up nine touchdowns in 2022 after finding paydirt on five occasions the previous year.
Size isn't Scott's strong suit either. He measured up at just 5'10", 177 pounds, making him one of the more diminutive wideouts in his class.
Despite these knocks, Scott can be a bona fide playmaker in the right role. Cincinnati didn't task the receiver with showcasing that ability on deep routes as often as some of his contemporaries, but he did average 16.5 yards per catch in college.
Scott should only get better at stretching the field and toasting defensive backs at the next level. He's incredibly quick with great bursts and uses those abilities to rack up yards after the catch. He's surprisingly tough for his size and can come away with contested catches over bigger defenders.
While he still needs to refine his route-running abilities and show he can handle press coverage from larger corners, Scott could be a fixture in the end zone on Sundays thanks to his unteachable speed.
No. 2: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
B/R Big Board Rank: 50
Tucker Kraft may not be a complete unknown, but the South Dakota State product with all the tools to become a star at the next level could end up waiting a while to hear his name called during the draft.
Although he's only rated as the No. 5 tight end in this class, Kraft could end up emerging as the absolute best player at the position in his class.
The 22-year-old was a standout performer for the Jackrabbits after breaking out with 773 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, but he didn't get a chance to surpass those figures last season after a leg injury limited him to just seven contests. He still displayed enough as both a receiver and blocker to appeal to nearly any team seeking a tight end in the upcoming draft.
At 6'5", 254 pounds, Kraft clearly has the size to be an elite weapon at the next level. His athleticism didn't jump off the page at the combine, but his performance was very reminiscent of a former superstar tight end.
Kraft ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and tossed up 23 reps on the bench. Rob Gronkowski ran 0.01 seconds faster and posted the same number of bench reps during his combine showing in 2010. Kraft also showcased adequate leaping ability—hitting 34 inches on his vertical and 10'2" on his broad jump—and agility by finishing the 3-cone drill in 7.08 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.29 seconds.
While Kraft still has a long way to go before he can even be mentioned in the same breath as the great Gronk, the physical tools are there. He'll find his way onto the field early due to his versatility and could quickly work his way up the pass-catching pecking order while scoring a ton of touchdowns.
No. 1: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
B/R Big Board Rank: 130
Darius Rush may not be the most pro-ready corner in the 2023 class, but none of the other defensive backs has as much upside as this South Carolina product.
Although he's slightly old at 23 and was converted from the receiver position just two years ago, there's still several reasons to believe Rush can develop into a quality starter in the NFL.
The most obvious is his size. He measured up at 6'2" and tipped the scales at 198 pounds at the combine, making him an ideal size for a modern defensive back who will often be tasked with battling bigger wideouts.
Although Rush wasn't locking down his man with regularity for the Gamecocks, he did muster six pass defenses and a pair of picks on 31 targets.
His athleticism is amongst the best at the position this year too. He ran a blistering 4.36 40-yard dash and leapt 35 inches vertically in Indianapolis. He was the fastest player clocked at the Senior Bowl, topping out a ridiculous 21.65 miles per hour. That performance put him on the radar and greatly boosted his stock, but he's still likely a mid-Day 2 selection at best.
With his physical playstyle and length, Rush has all the tools to become a major contributor down the line. It may take time for Rush to continue adapting to the corner position and the speed of the pro game, but a patient club could end up handsomely rewarded within a few seasons.