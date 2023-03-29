Ranking The 10 Biggest Potential Steals of the 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 10

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Maximizing value is a key factor for all teams in the NFL draft.

While it's relatively easy to hit a home run with an early first-round pick, it's much more difficult to nail mid-and-late-round selections. This is where general managers earn their reputation and build contenders by coming away with quality contributors in a spot where many prospects fail to pan out.

There are several players who already stand out as potential steals in the 2023 draft.

These prospects are underrated and aren't generating much buzz leading up to the 2023 draft. They have the athleticism, skill set and/or collegiate production that should translate to the professional level, but aren't being considered high-end prospects for a variety of reasons.

None of the following players are likely to be drafted in the first round based on their Bleacher Report Scouting Department big board ranking, but all of them have a real shot to outperform their eventual draft position.

With that in mind, let's rank 10 players—based on their chances of breaking out and their ceiling—who could be remembered as some of the biggest steals in the class.