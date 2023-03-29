Cowboys' Jerry Jones Endorses Release of NFL Investigation of Dan Snyder, Commanders

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

In February 2022, the NFL hired the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, to investigate Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder after a new series of sexual harassment accusations were levied against him.

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters he wanted the league to report the eventual findings of that investigation, regardless of whether Snyder was still even Washington's owner at that point, because he knew its contents:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about those comments later on Tuesday during a press conference and pushed back against Jones' assertion that he knew the contents of the report.

"Well, that would be impossible," he said. "The only person I know that knows anything about the investigation is Mary Jo White and her counterparts. I don't know any of those things. Mary Jo White is a professional, she's incredibly thorough and not giving access to anybody. So I'm comfortable in that point."

Goodell also said both the sale of the Commanders and White's investigation are ongoing.

The NFL previously fined Snyder and the Commanders $10 million after Beth Wilkinson's investigation into the organization found a toxic workplace culture that downplayed and ignored sexual misconduct.

But new accusations from former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform—Johnston hadn't participated in the original investigation—led to the NFL opening a new inquiry into Snyder.

The findings of the NFL's original investigation into Snyder and the Commanders were never made public. Jones, at least, is hoping the new report will make its way into the public's hands.