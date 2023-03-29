Yankees' Gerrit Cole Hypes Anthony Volpe's 'Elite' Talent Ahead of 2023 MLB Season

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Volpe, 21, will take the field for Thursday's season opener as the youngest New York Yankees starting shortstop since Derek Jeter was 20 in 1995.

No pressure.

Fortunately for Volpe, his teammates believe he has the talent and demeanor to thrive in such a situation.

"I think his preparation is elite. I think his talent is elite," starting pitcher Gerrit Cole said, per ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I'm just starting to kind of get to know him now, but watching him from afar, he looks like he has a lot of the characteristics of other great players that I've watched over the years."

Aaron Judge, who knows something about succeeding under the bright lights, echoed those sentiments.

"You wouldn't know he's 21," Judge said. "Like, if I saw that kid playing, and he told me he was a 27-year-old guy we just traded for, I'd be like, 'Oh yeah, looks like he's got some experience.' Just his demeanor, his calmness, it's fun to see and fun to have that in the lineup."

New York will host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, and Volpe will be a major storyline in a lineup that features Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and others.

If he can live up to the hype, the Bronx Bombers could be even more dangerous in the American League East.