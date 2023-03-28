MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Pirates in Contract Talks Ahead of 2023 Opening Day

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to sign outfielder Bryan Reynolds to a contract extension, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman added that Opening Day (Thursday) seems to be a deadline for the current set of talks. He also noted that there isn't any word on contract conversations for shortstop Oneil Cruz or other young players on the team.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on 93.7 The Fan's Cook & Joe Show earlier Tuesday that some optimism exists regarding the possibility of getting a deal done.

The Pirates offered Reynolds a six-year deal worth $80 million last November, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, while the outfielder wanted eight years and $134 million. With the two sides so far apart in contract talks, Reynolds requested a trade.

News of that request became public in December, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Reynolds told reporters in spring training that his No. 1 goal would be to sign an extension with Pittsburgh but that he also wanted a "fair deal" for both sides.

Reynolds, 28, has played four big league seasons, all with the Pirates. He made his first-ever All-Star Game in 2021 en route to hitting .302 (.912 OPS) with 24 home runs and 90 RBI. Last season, Reynolds added 27 homers with 62 RBI and a .262 batting average (.807 OPS).

He is currently eligible to become a free agent in 2026.

Pittsburgh opens this season on Thursday at the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. ET.