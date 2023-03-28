Cubs Rumors: Nico Hoerner Agrees to 3-Year, $35M Contract Extension Through 2026

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Nico Hoerner reportedly will be the second baseman for the Chicago Cubs for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cubs and Hoerner agreed on a three-year, $35 million contract extension. As Passan noted, the deal means the middle infielder can still hit free agency at age 29 for another potential notable deal.

This extension stands in stark contrast to the way the Cubs have done business in the recent past.

Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras were all integral parts of the 2016 Chicago team that won the World Series and snapped a championship drought that dated back to 1908. However, none of them ended up signing contract extensions with the team and ended up being traded or leaving in free agency.

It is a new time for the North Siders, though, and the front office clearly sees the 25-year-old Hoerner as an important part of the team's present and future.

His versatility surely stands out, as he started as a second baseman and moved over to shortstop last season. Yet he figures to be back at second in 2023 after the team signed shortstop Dansby Swanson this offseason.

That shouldn't be a problem for Hoerner, who was a Gold Glove finalist at the position in 2020.

Hoerner's defense is impressive, but he is also a solid offensive player for the Cubs. He hit .302 in 44 games in 2021 and then slashed .281/.327/.410 with 10 home runs, 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases last season.

Chicago reached three straight National League Championship Series from 2015 through 2017 but hasn't won a playoff game since. It is looking to return to that form in the coming years with a new core, and Hoerner will now be an important part of that following this extension.