Bryce Young's Size Isn't an Issue for Texans Ahead of NFL Draft, DeMeco Ryans Says

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

One of the biggest knocks against former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been his size, but that isn't a problem for DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, according to Gallery Sports' John McClain.

Young is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in this year's draft class following a phenomenal career in college in which he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and went 23-4 as a starter.

"I know there's a lot of talk about his size, but the guy's done it at the highest level of college football, and size doesn't seem to be a problem," Ryans said Monday at the Annual League Meeting. "I don't see it as an issue because I watch the tape. You put on the tape, and you see how smart he is—the anticipation, the accuracy, how this guy's calm in critical moments.

"When you see those things, size isn't one of the factors you look at and say, 'Oh, man, it's a problem.' You just look at the track record and see what he's done in the SEC and how successful he was, and I think he'll be successful in the NFL as well."

The Texans seem to be a lock to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall, with Bleacher Report's recent mock draft projecting Young as the franchise's new signal-caller.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are all potential options as well depending on who the Carolina Panthers decide to take with the top overall pick.

It's been reported that Young, Stroud and Richardson are expected to take a trip to Houston as part of their predraft visits in the coming days. Levis was already brought in for his visit.

Young measured in at 5'10", 204 pounds at the NFL combine earlier this month, and while concerns have been voiced by executives around the league, the 21-year-old remains as confident as ever in his abilities despite his stature.

"I've been this size my whole life. I know who I am. I know what I can do," Young told the media at the combine.