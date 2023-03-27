Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For Chicago Bears fans, the 2023 offseason has been anything but boring.

The Bears committed to third-year quarterback Justin Fields by trading away the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. That deal netted them the ninth and 61st picks this year, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

In addition to Moore, Chicago has added the likes of running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

On paper, the Bears are a much deeper and more talented team than they were at the end of the 2022 season. General manager Ryan Poles also has 10 draft selections, including two second-rounders, with which to work.

Here, we'll examine Chicago's biggest remaining needs and some potential targets in the 2023 NFL draft.

