Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2023 NFL Draft

Bears' Team Needs to Fill in 2023 NFL DraftMarch 27, 2023
For Chicago Bears fans, the 2023 offseason has been anything but boring.
The Bears committed to third-year quarterback Justin Fields by trading away the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. That deal netted them the ninth and 61st picks this year, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
In addition to Moore, Chicago has added the likes of running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.
On paper, the Bears are a much deeper and more talented team than they were at the end of the 2022 season. General manager Ryan Poles also has 10 draft selections, including two second-rounders, with which to work.
Here, we'll examine Chicago's biggest remaining needs and some potential targets in the 2023 NFL draft.
Offensive Tackle
Now that the Bears are committed to building around Fields, they need to commit to protecting him. Adding Davis to the offensive interior is a nice start, but Chicago should also look to upgrade at one or both tackle spots.
Last season's starting right tackle Riley Reiff departed in free agency, while rookie left tackle Braxton Jones had an uneven inaugural campaign. Jones flashed some promise and started all 17 games, but he was also responsible for 12 penalties and seven sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Over the course of the season, Fields was sacked a whopping five times, tied with Russell Wilson for the most in the league.
It wouldn't be a shock to see the Bears use the ninth overall selection on a tackle prospect like Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. or Georgia's Broderick Jones. A rookie who can start right away would be ideal.
"Johnson needs to refine his use of hands and improve his anchoring ability to better handle power but has enough clear strengths in his game to be an immediate starter with room to become an impact player over his first contract," Brandon Thorn of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
If Chicago goes in a different direction on opening night, Day 2 prospects such as Ohio State's Dawand Jones and Alabama's Tyler Steen should be firmly on the team's radar.
Cornerback
The additions of Edwards, Edmunds, Billings and linebacker Dylan Cole should help improve a Bears run defense that ranked 31st overall and 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.9) this past season.
Chicago now must address a pass defense that ranked 17th in passing yards allowed but 31st in yards per attempt surrendered (7.4). The Bears have a solid safety duo in Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, but they could use an influx of talent at the cornerback position.
Expect top corners like Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., Clark Phillips III and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez to get some consideration on opening night—depending on how the first eight selections unfold.
However, this is more likely to be a position the Bears target with one of their Day 2 selections. While Chicago would undoubtedly love to land an elite cover corner, it may be more inclined to address the offensive or defensive line in Round 1.
That's OK because quality cornerback prospects will be available on Day 2. Players like Alabama's Eli Ricks, Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Maryland's Deonte Banks and Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes have the tools to be early NFL role players and eventual impact players.
Pass-Rusher
Here's why cornerback may not be Priority No. 1 for the Bears on opening night. If they don't address the offensive line, they'll likely grab a pass-rusher with the ninth overall selection.
Chicago traded Khalil Mack last offseason and went on to produce just 20 sacks as a team in 2022. The Bears have yet to add a true dedicated pass-rusher in free agency, which makes this their biggest defensive need heading into April.
By moving down to No. 9, the Bears have likely forfeited the chance to claim Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., who is the top overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's post-combine draft board.
However, a blue-chip prospect such as Clemson's Myles Murphy should very much be in play.
"Murphy has enough power to be effective with a bull rush or one-arm stab move as a pass-rusher in the NFL, especially if he gets more violent on contact," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "But he also has the agility and bend to win around the edge."
The Bears could also consider a defensive lineman who can provide interior pressure, like Georgia's Jalen Carter or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.
According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bears have already met with Wilson twice.
Chicago needs to add a difference-making defender who can pressure opposing passers. If it doesn't find that with the ninth overall pick, expect the Bears to target prospects like Georgia Tech's Keion White, USC's Tuli Tuipulotu and Army's Andre Carter II on Day 2.