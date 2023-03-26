X

    Gary Payton II to Make Warriors Debut vs. T-Wolves After Adductor Injury

    Francisco RosaMarch 26, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is finally set to make his debut with the team Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being out the last 20 games with an adductor injury, according to NBA on TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes.

    Payton, 30, was traded to the Warriors from Portland ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9. He spent the last two seasons in the Bay Area and was a critical piece to the team's championship run last season.

    He had offseason core surgery, which caused him to miss the first 35 games of the season with the Trail Blazers. He's only played in 15 games this year.

