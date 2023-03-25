NFL Rumors: Young, Stroud Will Be Top QBs Drafted; Levis, Richardson Battle for 3rd

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears two quarterbacks have separated themselves from the pack ahead of the 2023 NFL draft next month.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are "likely" to be the first two quarterbacks off the board, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are in a battle to be the third signal-caller selected.

The Carolina Panthers currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft after moving up for the selection in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The franchise has been doing its due diligence in looking at each of the top quarterbacks available.

However, ESPN's Todd McShay reported Saturday that there's been "some buzz" that the Panthers like Young over Stroud at No. 1.

Young, the 2021 Heisman trophy winner, had a solid 2022 campaign with the Crimson Tide, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department lists Young as the third-best quarterback in the 2023 class behind Stroud and Richardson and the 14th-best prospect overall.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Young:

"Young is an excellent college player who needs to climb over a number of obstacles to work in the NFL. He may very well do it—he has the accuracy, playmaking creativity and baseline processing skills—but he is a major size outlier with good-not-great physical tools. Young would have a better chance to overcome those obstacles on a team with a good offensive line that can give him space and safety."

While it appears the Panthers like Young over Stroud right now, evaluations of players are ongoing, so that could always change ahead of the draft, which will kick off with the first round on April 27.