Aaron Nola, Phillies Break Off Contract Extension Talks; SP Can Enter FA After 2023

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola have broken off contract extension talks for the time being, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Saturday.

Dombrowski added that the Phillies hope to renew discussions following the 2023 season.

"We think the world of Aaron. Quality pitcher, quality human being. Sometimes you just get to this point where you're just not able to consummate a deal that both sides feel comfortable [with]," Dombrowski said. "Aaron knows we are very open-minded in trying to sign him at the end of the season. We're hopeful he'll remain a Phillie for a long time.''

Nola made it clear last month that he wouldn't negotiate a contract during the season, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

"I want to focus on the season," Nola said. "Definitely. We'd have to reopen it after the season, for sure. But during the season, I want to stay focused on that. Playing good ball. Trying to win a championship."

Nola is set to become a free agent next winter after having his $16 million club option exercised for 2023. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Phillies and hopes to remain with the club long term.

"I love it here. I think everybody loves it here. Everybody that comes to this team. I talked to Craig Kimbrel the other day when he came in and he was like, 'I could see how much fun it is just from afar.' It's a fun clubhouse. It's a fun group of guys," Nola said in February.

The 29-year-old put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 3.25 ERA, .961 WHIP and 235 strikeouts in 205 innings across 32 starts. He also posted two complete games and one shutout.

Additionally, Nola played a significant role in helping the Phillies reach the World Series last season. In five postseason starts, he recorded a 4.91 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

Nola is entering his ninth major league season and will be looking to move into fourth all-time on Philadelphia's strikeout list. He currently sits seventh on the list with 1,380 strikeouts and would move into fourth if he posts 206 punchouts this season.

Nola was recently named Philly's Opening Day starter for the six straight season. He'll headline a rotation that also includes Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker and Bailey Falter.

The Phillies open the 2023 season on Thursday against the Texas Rangers.