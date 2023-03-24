Tyree Wilson Medically Cleared After Foot Injury; Won't Participate in TTU Pro Day

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson will not participate in the program's pro day next week despite being medically cleared after having the hardware removed from his surgically repaired foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson's doctor, Dr. Robert Anderson, sent a letter to each of the NFL's 32 teams stating that he should avoid any activity that makes him sweat for the next 15-20 days in order to avoid infection while his incision heals.

Wilson intends to hold a workout for teams in mid-April, Rapoport added.

Wilson only participated in the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month because of the hardware in his foot. However, he received "rave reviews" for his interviews with teams, according to NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

The 22-year-old began his college career at Texas A&M in 2019 before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2020 campaign. Prior to suffering the foot ailment in 2022, Wilson posted seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 61 tackles and 4 tackles for a loss in 10 games.

Bleacher Report NFL draft scout Matt Holder notes that Wilson is "physically dominant" and "pretty versatile." B/R's scouting department also ranked Wilson as the 16th-best prospect in the 2023 class.

"At the end of the day, a team looking for a versatile defensive lineman who is a plus run defender and pass rusher should have no problem taking Wilson in the top 20 picks," Holder wrote.

Holder lists Wilson's pro comparison as two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Florida.