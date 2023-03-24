NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Standings and Wild-Card Predictions

0 of 3

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Nashville Predators are trying to make life difficult for the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets in the NHL Western Conference wild-card race.

Nashville picked up a shootout win over Seattle on Thursday in the first matchup of a two-game set inside Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators could use a win in regulation on Saturday to put some real pressure on the Kraken with three weeks left in the regular season.

Nashville has played the fewest games of any team in the Western Conference, and those games in hand could help make up the five-point difference to Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a challenge from the Florida Panthers.

New York leads Florida by three points, and there is only a one-point gap between Pittsburgh and Florida.

The Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators are still alive in the wild-card hunt as well.

Saturday's clash between the Capitals and Penguins could either tighten the gap between four teams in the wild-card race or make it a clear three-team showdown.