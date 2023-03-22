Jets Rumors: Chiefs FA Mecole Hardman Agrees to Contract amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

David Eulitt/Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers ultimately gets traded to the New York Jets, he'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal.

The team reportedly signed free-agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Wednesday to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Jets are putting together a fun offense.

In the passing game, standout second-year wideout Garrett Wilson will headline a group that includes Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Hardman and Elijah Moore (though the addition of Hardman might indicate that Moore isn't long for the Jets, given their similar skill sets).

Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah are a nice pair of veteran tight ends, while running back Breece Hall (463 rushing yards, four scores in seven games) was having a strong rookie campaign in 2022 before a torn ACL and meniscus ended his season.

As for Hardman, the 25-year-old spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs after being a second-round pick by the team in 2019.

While he never quite became the heir apparent to Tyreek Hill who some fans were hoping for, he nonetheless had a solid season when healthy in 2022 after Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, catching 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

He added four rushes for 31 yards and two scores.

A pelvic injury cost him the final nine games of the regular season and the team's divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he played in the AFC Championship Game. But he was once again sidelined for the team's Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He's now the second wideout the Jets have added in free agency, joining Rodgers' former teammate, Lazard. It's clear the Jets—already equipped with an incredibly talented young defense—see a window to contend and are pouncing on it. Actually landing Rodgers remains the key to those plans.