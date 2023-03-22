Vikings Insider: MIN Trades for Will Levis amid Cousins Buzz in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

As Kirk Cousins prepares to enter the final season of his contract, the Minnesota Vikings might have to use the 2023 NFL draft to find a potential successor at quarterback.

In a mock draft from team beat writers on The Athletic, Vikings insider Alec Lewis has the team trading with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the No. 7 overall pick and select Kentucky's Will Levis:

"The Vikings' future at quarterback is in question. Kirk Cousins remains under contract through 2023. The team has yet to extend him. Until they do, thinking about the team's next thrower of the football is worthwhile. Though it might be tempting to save key 2024 draft capital, especially with the potential QBs in next year's NFL Draft, the Vikings could benefit from adding a QB now. A season to learn head coach Kevin O'Connell's system would be a boon. So would the opportunity to sit behind Cousins.

"Levis, a strong-armed passer, played for Liam Coen in 2021 at Kentucky. Coen spent three years on the Rams staff with O'Connell from 2018 to 2020, then replaced him as L.A.'s offensive coordinator in 2022. Leaping to No. 7 would take some heavy lifting, but the time comes for every team to shoot its shot."

