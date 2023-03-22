Cam Newton's Brother Caylin Says QB's 'Still Got it' After Throwing at Auburn Pro Day

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback and current NFL free agent Cam Newton, suggested Tuesday that his brother still has what it takes to play in the league.

Speaking after Cam took part in Auburn's pro day on Tuesday, Caylin told reporters the following:

"This was him showing love to me. He doesn't owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. ... He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

"I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he's not sitting around. He's still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number's still open and available."

In addition to throwing for NFL talent evaluators, Cam was at his alma mater of Auburn to support his brother, who finished his collegiate career as a wide receiver at William & Mary after previously playing quarterback at Howard and wideout at Auburn.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Cam threw about 30 passes to NFL hopefuls Tuesday, including a 50-yard bomb to his brother, which was considered the highlight of the day:

One day before throwing at Auburn's pro day, Newton announced he would be doing so in a video posted on Twitter:

Newton questioned why "randoms" have been getting NFL jobs ahead of him and concluded by saying, "Ain't 32 motherf--kers better than me."

After 11 NFL seasons across stints with the Panthers and New England Patriots, Newton did not play last season after going unsigned.

Newton began his NFL career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Panthers. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and then went on to become a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

His best season came in 2015 when he won the NFL MVP Award by virtue of throwing for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 636 yards and 10 scores.

He also led the Panthers to a 15-1 record that season, and they went all the way to the Super Bowl before falling to the Denver Broncos.

Largely because of mounting injuries, Newton was released by the Panthers after the 2019 season and then signed by the Patriots to succeed Brady.

In his one season as New England's starter, Newton went 7-8 and struggled mightily as a passer, throwing for just 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 picks.

Newton was released by the Pats after the season, and after going unsigned in free agency, he returned to Carolina during the 2021 season, appearing in eight games and making five starts.

He went 0-5 in his starts, and he completed just 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.