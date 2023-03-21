NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Bijan Robinson to Visit with Eagles After Miles Sanders' Exit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in Texas star Bijan Robinson for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The reigning NFC champions are looking to replace Miles Sanders, their leading rusher, after he signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia has signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to strengthen its depth in the backfield. Penny ran for 749 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2021 and maintained that pace in 2022 (346 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries) before fracturing his fibula in Week 5.

For a team with the Eagles' aspirations, counting on the 27-year-old to be the No. 1 option on the ground might be risky.

Robinson is widely considered the best running back in the 2023 draft class.

He ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry in three years with the Longhorns. He didn't shoulder a massive workload either, logging 599 touches.

Because of how the running back position is valued, the Eagles could wait for Day 2 or even into Day 3 to find another impact player for the rushing attack. Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III were both second-rounders, while Tyler Allgeier and Isiah Pacheco lasted until the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively.

Robinson is the best option on the board, and taking him with the No. 30 pick wouldn't be a reach. Availability might be the biggest hurdle, though.

Bleacher Report's scouting department projected the Buffalo Bills to take Robinson 27th overall in its most recent mock draft, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. made the same prediction in his newest mock Tuesday.