Raiders Take Christian Gonzalez, Cowboys Get De in Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

While some wonder whether the Las Vegas Raiders will target a long-term successor to Derek Carr in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has them focusing on the defensive side of the ball.

Kiper released his newest mock draft Tuesday, which had Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez going seventh overall to the Raiders.

"The player who can most help them win in 2023 is Gonzalez, who ran a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, backing up what I saw on his 2022 tape," he said. "At 6'1", he has outstanding ball skills and elite recovery speed. This is a clear need area for Las Vegas."

Kiper also had the Dallas Cowboys strengthening their defense with the selection of Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore at No. 26.

"He wasn't super productive in college—9.5 sacks since 2021—but his talent is undeniable," he said. "Adebawore played about 75 percent of his snaps at defensive end, but he could move inside at the next level and work as a 3-technique tackle."

The Raiders already have their starting quarterback for 2023 after signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.8 million contract. The 31-year-old might only be a stopgap, though, because his deal is structured in a way that allows Las Vegas to move on next offseason with little trouble.

The franchise could plausibly bring in a rookie who holds a clipboard for a season before succeeding Garoppolo as the starter. In Kiper's mock, a QB wasn't the sensible pick in Round 1 because C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson were all off the board.

Instead, Las Vegas at least got some help for a secondary that allowed the fourth-most yards per game (242.9) and had the highest opponent passer rating (98.8).

For the Cowboys, identifying a replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence or at least planning for a future without him might be the goal. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Kiper referenced how Adebawore didn't put up big numbers in college, yet his potential is evident when watching him play. Bleacher Report NFL draft scout Matt Holder compared him to Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who has six sacks and 15 tackles for loss through his first two years.

"He'll be an immediate plus run defender and has the potential to develop some pass-rushing moves with his athletic profile," Holder said of the 6'2", 282-pound lineman.