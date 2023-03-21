NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Fill Holes Left from 2023 Free Agency

1 of 5

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Buffalo Bills spent the last half-decade developing Tremaine Edmunds into a solid starter but were forced to part ways despite the linebacker having his best season because of an untenable market value.

With Edmunds now plying his trade for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo has a tall task of replacing him with a talent capable of immediately contributing to a championship-level defense.

Given nearly all the remaining veterans on the open market are too flawed or too expensive for the cash-strapped Bills, they should instead utilize an early draft pick to acquire their linebacker of the future.

There would be no better fit for this organization than Iowa's Jack Campbell.

Campbell showed out at the combine and appeared to have cemented his status as a surefire NFL starter. He earned the highest athleticism score at the linebacker position this year after completing the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and posting a 37.5-inch vertical leap, among other stellar testing numbers.

While Campbell's physical traits are admirable, it's his leadership and versatility that truly make him stand out from the pack.

At the combine, the 22-year-old compared himself to a frog when describing how he plans to take on all types of challenges in the NFL:

"Linebackers, you've got to be amphibious and do a lot of different things. You've got to know the front, but you've got to know how to play it with the back end of the coverage.

"When I think of amphibious, I think of a frog. You can go in the water, you can go on the land. At linebacker, you've got to play the run, take on blocks, you've got to be able to use your hands. You've got to be violent back there. But also you've got to drop back into coverage."

Campbell clearly has the right attitude to thrive in Buffalo, and it's easy to picture him quickly becoming a captain for the team's defense early in his career. He has what it takes to be a leader both on the field and in the locker room and would be a major boon for a team hoping to make a title run in the coming seasons.