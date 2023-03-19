X

    Trea Turner Grand Slam Amazes Twitter as USA Advances Past Venezuela in 2023 WBC

    Erin WalshMarch 19, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Trea Turner #8 of Team USA hits a grand slam in the top of the 8th inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal game between Team USA and Team Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
    Gene Wang/Getty Images

    Trea Turner went full Captain America on Saturday night.

    The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop was the catalyst for the United States in the team's 9-7 victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami.

    With the U.S. trailing Venezuela 7-5 following a solo home run by Luis Arraez in the bottom of the seventh inning, Turner hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to put the Americans on top 9-7.

    Oh, and he was down 0-2 in the count when he launched one into the left field stands, making it that much more impressive.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TREA TURNER GRAND SLAM TO PUT TEAM USA UP 9-7 🇺🇸 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mlbonfox</a>)<a href="https://t.co/pxtduGiGVU">pic.twitter.com/pxtduGiGVU</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Trea Turner's 8th-inning go-ahead grand slam is the first go-ahead grand slam in the 6th inning or later in World Baseball Classic history. <a href="https://t.co/vMIy6hH4Z4">pic.twitter.com/vMIy6hH4Z4</a>

    While Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Kyle Tucker also drove in runs for the United States on Saturday night, it was Turner who sent Twitter into a frenzy as he helped lift the Americans to a berth in the semifinals:

    Whit Merrifield @WhitMerrifield

    Wow!!! What a moment!! Let's go <a href="https://twitter.com/USABaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USABaseball</a> !! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBC</a>

    Triston 🤭 McKenzie @T_eazy24

    How???

    Justin Turner @redturn2

    TREA VANCE 💪🏽💪🏽 💣

    Jack Flaherty @Jack9Flaherty

    <a href="https://t.co/uRrxyYZlzP">pic.twitter.com/uRrxyYZlzP</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Let's gooooo!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/treavturner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treavturner</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Give Trea Turner another three hundred million dollars.

    Brian Guest @brguest20

    TREA TURNER.

    Bryan Levine @Bryan_Levine

    Don't have kids, folks. Because when Trea Turner hits an 8th inning go-ahead grand slam in the WBC, you have to celebrate very quietly. <a href="https://t.co/eFlI1FHXpa">https://t.co/eFlI1FHXpa</a>

    Jake Reiner @Reiner_Jake

    I OWE TREA TURNER AN APOLOGY I WAS NOT FAMLIAR WITH HIS GAME <a href="https://t.co/txY63J1dN6">https://t.co/txY63J1dN6</a>

    Dan Moscaritolo @DanMoscaritolo

    When Trea Turner is batting 9th, your team's in trouble. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a>

    Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm @trislerstudz

    build the Trea Turner statue on the Whitehouse lawn

    Alex Contreras @TheRealACoN

    Trea Turner holy sh*t<br><br>Biggest hit of his life!<br><br>Grandslam to give USA the lead <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a>

    Liz Roscher @lizroscher

    his full name is Trea Turner Of The Philadelphia Phillies. legally that's what it is.

    Taylor Grzelakowski @T_Gelly

    Okay fine. Trea Turner can be my shortstop in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBTheShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBTheShow</a> if he wants.

    ⚾️ Marvin Freeman ⚾️ @marvinfreeman84

    What's more Exciting than a 4-Run Homer? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TreaTurner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TreaTurner</a>

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Live look at Trea Turner. <a href="https://t.co/qeD9wtp4wq">pic.twitter.com/qeD9wtp4wq</a>

    Ben Verlander @BenVerlander

    TREA TURNER FOR PRESIDENT!! <br>🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/g7RRxGapgk">pic.twitter.com/g7RRxGapgk</a>

    Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV

    Trea Turner is a true American <a href="https://t.co/Kp6Jwz4IRE">pic.twitter.com/Kp6Jwz4IRE</a>

    Jordan Strack @JordanStrack

    OH MY GOD TREA TURNER THE AMERICAN HERO!!!!

    The United States is aiming to win its second World Baseball Classic title in a row. If they win it all this year, they would join Japan as the only back-to-back winners in the tournament's history. Japan accomplished the feat in 2006 and 2009.

    The Americans will be back in action on Sunday against Cuba at 7 p.m. ET with a spot in the championship game on the line.