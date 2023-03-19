Trea Turner Grand Slam Amazes Twitter as USA Advances Past Venezuela in 2023 WBC

Gene Wang/Getty Images

Trea Turner went full Captain America on Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop was the catalyst for the United States in the team's 9-7 victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami.

With the U.S. trailing Venezuela 7-5 following a solo home run by Luis Arraez in the bottom of the seventh inning, Turner hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to put the Americans on top 9-7.

Oh, and he was down 0-2 in the count when he launched one into the left field stands, making it that much more impressive.

While Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Kyle Tucker also drove in runs for the United States on Saturday night, it was Turner who sent Twitter into a frenzy as he helped lift the Americans to a berth in the semifinals:

The United States is aiming to win its second World Baseball Classic title in a row. If they win it all this year, they would join Japan as the only back-to-back winners in the tournament's history. Japan accomplished the feat in 2006 and 2009.

The Americans will be back in action on Sunday against Cuba at 7 p.m. ET with a spot in the championship game on the line.